Hurricanes’ Svechnikov Finding His Best Form in These Playoffs

When the Carolina Hurricanes drafted Andrei Svechnikov second overall in the 2018 NHL Draft, the consensus was that the team had just drafted their next superstar. The comparison was Marian Hossa. Through the draft lottery, they vaulted up the order and into their laps fell a kid who had it all — passion, power, and prowess. Fast-forward to today, and while we’ve seen glimpses of those tools that made him such a tantalizing prospect, we haven’t seen it on a consistent basis.

When you scratch beyond the surface, I find it difficult to blame or fault Svechnikov for his perceived consistency issues. When he’s at his best — playing a physical, heavy, in-your-face style of hockey that allows his power and release to create offense — he remains a phenomenal player. However, it’s a tough style that is very hard to replicate for 82 consecutive regular season games without wearing down, whether that be due to fatigue, injury, or even motivation, considering the Hurricanes have never recently been in any danger of missing the playoffs.

Andrei Svechnikov, Carolina Hurricanes (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The key for Svechnikov is being able to turn it up and find that high gear that we know he’s capable of reaching whenever the time calls for it. The playoffs are the pretty clear qualifier for that criteria, and through eight games against the New Jersey Devils and Washington Capitals, you can make the case that Svechnikov has been both the Canes’ best and most important player.

Svechnikov’s Confidence Is High

The type of power game that Svechnikov provides is an extremely valuable weapon in the playoffs, where every inch of ice is tougher to navigate and open space is so rare. A confident Svech is a dangerous Svech, and it’s clear that he is currently playing near the peak of his abilities. When he carries the puck in transition, drops his shoulder and drives directly to the front of the opposing crease, he is almost impossible to stop. He uses his 6-foot-3 frame as a shield, and when he’s able to establish that type of physical north-south brand of hockey, he remains much more effective than when he tries to play with finesse.

The growth and difference between his game now versus how he was kind of “coasting” through the regular season is evident. And when I say coasting, I’m not saying the player was out there dogging it. He’s playing with a renewed sense of urgency, which is understandable, and the results have been spectacular. When he goes into the corner, he’s emerging with the puck every time. He’s spotting the open man, and his seam passes are connecting. He’s playing with straight line speed and vision, and attacking the net with strength. He’s basically doing whatever he wants out there when he has the puck, and that is a terrifying thing for opposing defenders trying to contain him.

Through eight games, Svechnikov’s six goals are the third-highest total amongst playoff skaters, behind only Mikko Rantanen and Nathan MacKinnon. Pretty elite company to be surrounded by. Five of his six goals have come at even strength, which is a huge plus considering the Hurricanes’ inability to generate a ton of offense at 5-on-5. Of his goals, two of them have been game winners, and his goal in Game 5 against New Jersey to tie the game after being down 3-0 early was a major cap on the momentum swing in that game. He’s been reliable at all the right times, and has been there to answer the call in the Canes’ moments of desperation.

Svechnikov Is Becoming a Playoff X-Factor

The Hurricanes have long been known for their goal-scoring annually drying up at the critical moments in playoff series, which has resulted in the team exiting the playoffs in anticlimactic fashion in each of the past six seasons. Incredibly, no Hurricanes player has scored more than Svechnikov’s six goals in a respective postseason since Teuvo Teravainen scored seven in the 2018-19 playoff run. Considering the team has only played eight games thus far and currently has an absolute minimum of three more, there is a strong chance for Svechnikov to produce the single best postseason goal-scoring output of the Rod Brind’Amour era.

Coupled with his impressive display from the 2024 Postseason, where he finished second on the Hurricanes with 11 points in 12 games, Svechnikov has quietly emerged as one of, if not the team’s most consistent offensive producer in the playoffs alongside Sebastian Aho. The rigors of the postseason bring out the best in his game, and the results have been a testament of that.

Moving forward, I feel like Svechnikov has emerged as the Canes’ key piece to the puzzle in terms of their destiny. His pace and power have caused problems for the Capitals’ defense, and if the Canes advance, then his style of play will be well-suited to counter a tough, heavy team like the Florida Panthers or to wear out a Toronto Maple Leafs team that isn’t overly physical. For a Hurricanes team that hopes to have a different fate in their seventh consecutive postseason appearance, they’ll desperately need Svechnikov to continue to provide his power-oriented game and be the driving force of the team’s offense. Thus far, he’s been up to the task, and is reminding the hockey world that he remains one of the league’s premier wingers when he is on top of his game.