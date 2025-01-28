2025 NHL Draft: Forbes’ Top 64 January Rankings

It’s pretty crazy to think that this is my first rankings of the season for the 2025 NHL Draft. In past seasons we’d be about three deep with an early season list and a top-32 at some point before the new year. That said, with more team coverage thus far in 2024-25 and covering the CHL/USA Prospects Challenge in London earlier this season, this is — in fact — my first rankings for the upcoming NHL Draft.

With it, we’ve had the Prospect Challenge, the World Junior Hockey Championship and the Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game, along with regular season play to further break down the prospects for this year’s draft and get a better look at their respective skill sets while playing against one another in league play and on the international stage.

James Hagens, Porter Martone, and Anton Frondell (The Hockey Writers)

Now, when it comes to my rankings, I’ve been back and forth on the first overall spot all season long. Even in conversation with my colleague, Peter Baracchini, following the CHL/USA Prospects Challenge, I wasn’t 100 percent sure I was ready to put a defenceman in that number one hole — even if it is Erie Otters’ Matthew Schaefer.

While early season conversations had both Porter Martone and Michael Misa in around the top three to five spots, a strong season by both Schaefer and Boston College’s James Hagens has the top-two spots essentially in lockdown.

Even then, I’m still stuck between the two with ongoing conversations swaying one day to the next, but while a strong World Juniors had Hagens ahead by a slim margin, the strength of Schaefer’s game has him teetering on a first-overall selection at the 2025 NHL Draft. That said, there’s still a lot of hockey left to play this season and everything could change depending on how players respond.

First Round

1. Matthew Schaefer, LHD, Erie Otters (OHL)

It really shouldn’t be any secret that the Otters’ star defenceman has had a rough draft year. On pace to have an incredible season, Schaefer kicked off the 2024-25 OHL campaign with seven goals and 22 points in just 17 games played. Following the CHL/USA Prospects Challenge, he was all the hype with a number of analysts and rankers around the game skyrocketing his name up their respective lists to the number one spot following an end-to-end tally for Team CHL. His skill set is already on the verge of being NHL calibre. His skating and awareness make him an incredible dangerous puck mover and he’s a hybrid of sorts between a Quinn Hughes and Cale Makar with a little bit of an edge to his game. While he was expected to be a big piece for Team Canada at the World Juniors, he left following just two games with a separated shoulder that plummeted Canada’s chances at a medal finish in the tournament. While there’s still some uncertainty at the top of this draft calls, I can now safely say that I’m comfortable with a defenceman going first overall in this draft if it’s Schaefer.

2. James Hagens, C, Boston College (NCAA)

Call it a close second, but Hagens could easily be in that number one spot. He’s had a strong showing at Boston College in his freshman season with six goals and 25 points in 23 games played. And he turned those numbers around scoring five goals and nine points in just seven games while representing Team USA on the gold-medal winning team at the World Juniors. For a playmaker, he has quite the shot, but opts to pass the majority of the time and it has worked out for the U.S. Development Program graduate. He’s a game-changer and reads plays on another level. He sees the game in a way that very few do and it’s because of that he can stay a step ahead of the opposition. Mix his hockey IQ and overall talent and Hagens is right in line with what it takes to go number one in any other draft class.

3. Porter Martone, RW, Brampton Steelheads (OHL)

At one point before the season kicked off, I had Martone as a potential number one pick. Why has he dropped? Well, it certainly isn’t because of his play. Instead he’s continued to produce at a torrid pace – including 22 goals and 63 points in 35 games for the Steelheads this season. While he did serve as a healthy scratch at one point during the World Juniors – which is still up for debate as to why it was him – Martone plays his game with a chip on his shoulder and it makes him that much tougher to play against. He likes to get involved physically and dips into the mental side of the game as well and it allows him to engage even more. He uses his size and strength to win puck battles and doesn’t shy away from anything, but his pure talent puts him over the edge when it comes to the remaining members of this draft class’ first round options. Even in tight spots, he manages to come out with the puck which is saying something about his hands when handling the puck.

4. Michael Misa, C/LW, Saginaw Spirit (OHL)

I know we’re OHL-heavy in the first five picks, but it wouldn’t be right to leave Misa outside of that top-five. Misa is having a season for the Spirit, with 39 goals and 83 points in just 41 games. He leads the OHL in points and is second in the league in goals. He also sits atop the OHL in shorthanded goals which shows his versatility in situational opportunities. Still, Misa was left off of Team Canada for the World Juniors. But that lit a fire under a player who was already dominating his league. He’s an asset at both ends of the ice and already plays a strong 200-foot game, but his offensive dominance is undeniable. Smooth skating and strong on the puck, Misa has all the tools and might be one of the better picks looking back on this draft in a few years.

5. Roger McQueen, C, Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL)

Some may have forgotten about McQueen after an injury forced him to miss significant time in his draft season. However, if he can come back and play at the level he was to start the season, there’s no reason why he’s not a top-five pick. He kicked off the season for the Wheat Kings with eight goals and 11 points in just eight games. His strength, shot and positioning are all important assets to his overall game and are the reason why he’s such a successful player offensively. If he can add depth to his game, McQueen will be an invaluable pick in this draft. He could still drop based solely on recency bias, but if teams look at what he can offer overall, there’s no reason why he won’t be a top-five pick in this draft.

Roger McQueen, Brandon Wheat Kings (Photo Credit: Brandon Wheat Kings)

6. Anton Frondell, C, Djurgårdens IF (HockeyAllsvenskan)

It’s hard to think I had Frondell as a top-three pick in my early rankings – yes, the one’s I didn’t publish. That said, his all-around game might not be at the same level as the players inside my top-five. That doesn’t mean he doesn’t possess strong hockey IQ and a strong skill set, just that he may take a little more time and development to get to that next level. He’s a slippery player that manages to get out of tough situations – much like Martone can do. He’s sees the play unfolding well and that allows him to make smart plays with the puck. While he can be an asset in any area of the ice, we have seen some inconsistent play from Frondell at times which hasn’t helped his overall draft stock. Still, there’s no doubting that he’s a first-round pick in the upcoming draft.

7. Victor Eklund, LW, Djurgårdens IF (HockeyAllsvenskan)

On the smaller size, Eklund plays with agility and is quick and deceptive with the puck. Like a number of his Swedish teammates, he had a strong showing at the World Juniors with six points in seven games and brings an intensity to his game that helps drive the pace of play. The younger brother of San Jose Sharks’ star William Eklund, he has a strong sense in the offensive zone and seemingly prefers to shoot the puck than pass. That said, he sees the seams and can thread the puck when needed.

8. Caleb Desnoyers, C, Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)

He has 27 goals and 62 points in 39 games with the Wildcats this season. He’s got the size you want down the middle and is positionally sound at both ends of the ice. Because of his size, he makes for a good net-front presence, but he also sees the game well from the outside. He’s strong and looks for the quick breakout, but doesn’t panic with the puck in his own zone. He drives the pace of place an when he needs to regroup, he can maintain possession while he re-evaluates the opportunities. He currently sits fourth in the QMJHL in points and is the youngest player amongst the top-11 in league scoring. He’s also played at least four games fewer than the three players currently in front of him in league scoring.

9. Jackson Smith, LHD, Tri-City Americans (WHL)

tA big puck-moving defenceman, Smith can play both physically and with offensive drive on his mind. The fact that he’s six-foot-three, 190 pounds and that he’s still growing is insane. Not only that, but he uses it on both ends of the puck. In his own end, he always has his head up and can find the outlet quickly or can skate it out and drive the play up ice. In the offensive zone, he walks the line well and threads the puck through the opposition. There’s a reason why he has 33 assists in 45 games this season. If there’s one thing he can still work on this season, it’s composing himself and not forcing an attempt on the defensive end of the puck. His aggressiveness is both his friend and his enemy at times in his game.

10. Carter Bear, C, Everett Silvertips (WHL)

This kid exudes leadership in his game. Everywhere he’s gone, he has worn a letter at some point and he does it both on and off the ice. For a team looking for character, this is a kid they should take a long look at. As for what he does on the ice, he’s put up 32 goals and 66 points in 40 games this season for the Silvertips – putting him on pace for a 101-point season in his draft year. His tenacity and quickness forces mistakes by the opposition and he pounces on the opportunities. Bear pushes the pace of play and forces players back on their heels when defending him. He could easily push for a higher draft position, but top-10 is a good place to start the 2025 calendar year.

11. Kashawn Aitcheson, LHD, Barrie Colts (OHL)

12. Malcolm Spence, LW, Erie Otters (OHL)

13. Cole Reschny, C, Victoria Royals (WHL)

14. Brady Martin, C, Soo Greyhounds (OHL)

15. Logan Hensler, RHD, USA U18 (NTDP)

16. Radim Mrtka, RHD, Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL)

17. Jake O’Brien, C, Brantford Bulldogs (OHL)

Jake O’Brien, Brantford Bulldogs (Photo Credit: OHL Images)

18. Ilya Ryabkin, C, Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL)

19. Cameron Schmidt, RW, Vancouver Giants (WHL)

20. Cameron Reid, LHD, Kitchener Rangers (OHL)

21. Lynden Lakovic, LW, Moose Jaw Warriors (WHL)

22. William Moore, C, USA U18 (NTDP)

23. Joshua Ravensbergen, G, Prince George Cougars (WHL)

24. Cullen Potter, LW, Arizona State University (NCAA)

25. Justin Carbonneau, RW, Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (QMJHL)

26. Blake Fiddler, RHD, Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)

27. Jakob Ihs Wozniak, RW, Luleå HF J20 (Nationell)

28. Milton Gästrin, C, MoDo J20 (Nationell)

29. Braeden Cootes, C, Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL)

30. Jack Murtagh, LW, USA U18 (NTDP)

31. Bill Zonnon, LW, Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (QMJHL)

32. Nathan Behm, LW, Kamloops Blazers (WHL)

Second Round

33. Sascha Boumedienne, LHD, Boston University (NCAA)

34. Charlie Trethewey, RHD, USA U18 (NTDP)

35. Cole McKinney, C, USA U18 (NTDP)

36. Conrad Fondrk, LW, USA U18 (NTDP)

37. Adam Benák, C, Youngstown Phantoms (USHL)

38. L.J. Mooney, RW, USA U18 (NTDP)

39. Luka Radivojevič, RHD, Örebro HK J20 (Nationell)

40. Alex Huang, RHD, Chicoutimi Saguenéens (QMJHL)

41. Jack Ivankovic, G, Brampton Steelheads (OHL)

Jack Ivankovic, Mississauga Steelheads (Terry Wilson / OHL Images)

42. Filip Ekberg, LW, Ottawa 67’s (OHL)

43. Owen Conrad, LHD, Charlottetown Islanders (QMJHL)

44. Reese Hamilton, LHD, Calgary Hitmen (WHL)

45. Émile Guité, LW, Chicoutimi Saguenéens (QMJHL)

46. Carter Amico, RHD, USA U18 (NTDP)

47. Viktor Klingsell, LW, Skellefteå AIK J20 (Nationell)

48. Dakoda Rhéaume-Mullen, LHD, University of Michigan (NCAA)

49. Jack Nesbitt, C, Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

50. Pyotr Andreyanov, G, Krasnaya Armiya Moskva (MHL)

51. Benjamin Kindel, RW, Calgary Hitmen (WHL)

52. Kurban Limatov, LHD, MHK Dynamo Moskva (MHL)

53. Benjamin Kevan, RW, Des Moines Buccaneers (USHL)

54. Shane Vansaghi, RW, Michigan State University (NCAA)

55. Carson Cameron, RHD, Peterborough Petes (OHL)

56. Haoxi ‘Simon’ Wang, LHD, Oshawa Generals (OHL)

57. Tomas Pobezal, C, HK Nitra (Slovakia)

58. Eric Nilson, C, Djurgårdens IF J20 (Nationell)

59. Artyom Vilchinsky, LHD, SKA-1946 St. Petersburg (MHL)

60. William Horcoff, C, USA U18 (NTDP)

61. Luca Romano, C, Kitchener Rangers (OHL)

62. Melvin Novotny, F, Leksands IF J20 (Nationell)

63. Jordan Gavin, C/LW, Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL)

64. Eddie Genborg, F, Linköping HC J20 (Nationell)

Honourable Mentions

Donato Bracco, LHD, USA U18 (NTDP); Max Westergård, F, Frölunda HC J20 (Nationell); Bruno Osmanis, RW, IF Björklöven (HockeyAllsvenskan); Carlos Händel, RHD, Halifax Mooseheads (QMJHL); Lasse Boelius, LHD, Ässät (Liiga)

