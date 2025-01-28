Connor McDavid Scores in Return Game, Oilers Beat Kraken 4-2

The Edmonton Oilers hosted the Seattle Kraken on Jan. 27. This game was a big one, as Connor McDavid returned after his three-game suspension. His goal in the second period helped to put the Oilers on top, as they defeated the Kraken 4-2.

Game Recap

41 seconds into the first period, the Kraken already had to take a seat. Ryker Evans had a minor penalty for tripping McDavid of all players. The home team did not capitalize on their extra man advantage, and 5-on-5 resumed. Shortly after, the Kraken got the first goal of the night. Shane Wright and John Hayden had a breakaway with the puck after a botched Oilers pass. Eeli Tolvanen was quick to follow. Wright passed to Hayden who had to put on the brakes as he collided with Calvin Pickard and Brett Kulak. Tolvanen was able to pick up the rebound and send it into the back of the net. With the commotion in front, the Oilers challenged for goaltender interference. The goal was deemed a good goal and Edmonton received a penalty for delay of game. Zach Hyman went to sit in the box and play resumed.

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

With six minutes left in the first, the home team was able to tie the score. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins made a drive to the net with Mattias Janmark. Nugent-Hopkins sent a pass to Connor Brown. He took a shot from the faceoff circle. The puck deflected off of Janmark and into the net to put the Oilers on the board. Three minutes later, Vince Dunn was able to answer back. Matty Beniers picked the puck up from behind the net of Pickard. He sent a pass to Dunn at the blue line. He skated a little bit closer to the net, letting a shot fly. It found the back of the net to put the Kraken up 2-1. At 18:25, Nugent-Hopkins took a penalty for cross-checking. The penalty wasn’t even over and the Oilers received another at 19:15 for tripping.

Seattle started the second period on the power play. Despite the 5-on-3, the Kraken were not able to take advantage of the extra attackers on the ice. As play resumed to full strength, the Oilers tied the game once more just before two minutes of play could be reached. Mattias Ekholm intercepted a Kraken pass. He passed to Leon Draisaitl who was in the center of the ice. He sent a pass to McDavid who sped up to the goal. He took a shot that Joey Daccord was able to block. McDavid picked up the rebound and scored the second goal of the night for Edmonton.

It was at the midway point of the second period when the Oilers broke the tie. The puck was in the Kraken zone. Andre Burakovsky took a shot which was blocked by Pickard. Darnell Nurse picked up the rebound, sending it down the ice. It found Corey Perry’s stick. Alone in the Oilers scoring zone, he made a breakaway towards the net. No one was defending him as he took the shot and put the Oilers in the lead.

59 seconds into the third period, the Kraken went back on the power play. Viktor Arvidsson was called for tripping Beniers. The two minutes ran out and the Kraken were unable to score on the extra man advantage once again. The clock was dwindling and the Kraken were growing desperate. They pulled Daccord from the net with a little over two minutes left in the game. They had some good chances, but Ekholm was able to get the puck away from the Kraken. He sent it down the ice and into the empty net to solidify the win for the Oilers.

Next Games

The Kraken will head back home to play the second game of a back-to-back, when they host the Anaheim Ducks on Jan. 28. The Oilers will have two days of rest as they gear up to host the Detroit Red Wings on Jan. 30.