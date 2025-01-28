New York Sirens’ Rookie Goalie Records First Shutout Against Ottawa Charge in 3-0 Win

On Jan. 27, the Ottawa Charge hosted the New York Sirens for their third matchup of the 2024-25 Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) season. This is the first time these two teams are meeting in Ottawa. The Charge were victorious in the two games at the Prudential Center. The Sirens were able to take the three points tonight in Ottawa, defeating the Charge 3-0.

Game Recap

On their first shot of the game, the Sirens were able to get onto the board. Maja Nylen Persson sent the puck around the boards where it found Chloe Aurard. She won the puck in a scrum with the Charge. She took a shot from the right of the net. It went high and took an odd bounce, but it found the back of the net. In the middle of the period at the 11-minute mark, the Charge took their first penalty. Zoe Boyd sat for cross-checking. The Sirens had the extra player advantage, and they did not let that go to waste.

Ella Shelton took a shot from the blue line. It was blocked by Emerance Maschmeyer, but Jessie Eldridge was able to pick up the rebound. She passed to Alex Carpenter on the other side of the net. She gained control of the puck and took a shot. She was able to increase the lead for the Sirens on the power play. With five minutes left to go in the first, Sarah Fillier sat for boarding. The Charge tried to repeat the Sirens’ success earlier in the period, but to no avail. The period came to a close with a 2-0 score in favor of the Sirens.

Alex Carpenter, New York Sirens (Photo by Nala Burton/The PWHL)

Gabby Rosenthal took a hard hit to the head from Ronja Savolainen at the seven-minute mark. She was helped off the ice by one of the trainers and went down the tunnel for evaluation. No penalty was called on Savolainen. With eight minutes left in the second period, the Sirens went back on the power play after Alexa Vasko was called for tripping. The visitors were unable to repeat their success in the first, and play resumed to 5-on-5. However, that did not last long. With five minutes left to go, both teams received a penalty. Eldridge was sent to the box for holding while Jincy Rose went for cross-checking on the same play.

There was some 4-on-4 hockey for two minutes, but neither team was able to score. The major takeaway from the 4-on-4 though, was that Rosenthal was back on the ice. Returning in the same period that she was hit in was a good sign that she was alright. The Sirens took five shots on net this period while the Charge doubled them with ten. None of them found their way to the back of the net, and the score remained 2-0 heading into the third.

Six minutes into the third, the Charge took a major penalty. After some deliberation from the referees, it was determined that Tereza Vanisova would sit for five minutes for boarding Taylor Girard. With 46 seconds left in the major, the Charge drew another penalty. Gabbie Hughes had to sit for boarding, and there was some 5-on-3 hockey. At the last possible second, the Sirens capitalized on their two-player advantage. Sarah Fillier skated the puck around the net to bring it into the Sirens’ scoring zone. She passed it to Abby Roque, who sent it back to Filier. She sent a pass to Eldridge who was in front by the net. She took a shot which was blocked by Maschmeyer. The rebound was sent directly to her, and with her second shot, she brought the Sirens’ goal total to three. Despite the Charge’s 31 shots on goal, they were unable to get one of them through Kayle Osborne. New York is leaving Ottawa with their first win this season against the Charge.

Next Games

The Charge will head to Montreal, where they will play the Victoire on Jan. 29. The Sirens will continue their trip to Boston, where they will play the Fleet on Jan. 31.