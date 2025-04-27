Jack Nesbitt – 2025 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Jack Nesbitt

2024-25 Team: Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

Date of Birth: January 12, 2007

Place of Birth: Sarnia, ON, CAN

Ht: 6-foot-4 Wt: 183 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: Centre

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2025 first-year eligible

Rankings

Jack Nesbitt is an incredibly smart centre who always seems to be in the right place at the right time. Whether he’s in the defensive zone picking off a pass to the high slot area to prevent a scoring chance against, or whether he is in the offensive zone and always knows where his teammates are for a shot on goal. Nesbitt also has the great ability to get lost in the offensive zone and become an open target for his teammates to pass him the puck. His spatial awareness and hockey IQ are some of the best in this upcoming draft class.

Standing at 6-foot-4, Nesbitt prides himself as a power forward who is never afraid to go into the corners and retrieve the puck from the opposing teams’ defenders. He and his linemate Ethan Belchetz, who stands at 6-foot-6, were great forwards for the Spitfires as both of them used their size to their advantage by retrieving pucks either in the offensive and defensive zones and were able to send a pass to their teammates, resulting in either a clean defensive breakout or an offensive zone scoring chance.

Windsor Spitfires’ forward Jack Nesbitt (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

Nesbitt also showed major growth this season in his scoring. Last season, on a struggling Windsor team, he was able to score nine goals and 18 points. The Spitfires finished last in the 2023-24 season, and their only bright spot was an incredible season by their captain Liam Greentree, who scored 90 points in 64 games. During the 2024-25 season, both Nesbitt and the Spitfires stunned the OHL with the forward scoring 64 points in 65 games, and the Spitfires earned the top spot in the league’s Western Conference. A shocking second round loss to the Kitchener Rangers ended Nesbitt’s season early, but he is currently playing for Canada at the U18 World Championship.

Jack Nesbitt – NHL Draft Projection

As a centre, Nesbitt is a needed player among all NHL teams. His size and hockey smarts are some of his best attributes, and he has a great shot when he is given open space. At this point, he is seen as a late first-round pick or early second-round pick, depending on preferences. I could not see him slipping into the third round of the upcoming draft as his attributes and talents are too good to pass up on.

Quotables

“Jack Nesbitt is a prototypical power forward center with an impressive combination of size, skating ability, and a developing offensive skillset. At 6’4″, his frame and reach make him a challenging matchup for opponents, especially when he uses his body to protect the puck rather than exposing the puck trying to make high risk plays.” – Neutral Zone

“Jack Nesbitt is a promising young talent with the potential to make an impact in the NHL. His combination of size, skating ability, hockey IQ, and playmaking skills make him an attractive prospect for teams looking to bolster their center depth.” – Dominic Tiano, OHL Writers

Strengths

Hockey IQ

Size

Shot

Physicality

Awareness

Under Construction

Speed

Skating

NHL Potential

Players like Nesbitt will always take longer to develop because of their size, and with him being a power forward, he may take even longer than usual. But once he has fully developed and matured as a player, he could be a dominant force for any NHL team. With his great IQ and offensive awareness, he could be a great second-line centre in the NHL who complements his top-line counterpart very well. I can see him becoming a point-per-game scorer once he becomes an established NHL player.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 1.5/5, Reward – 4/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offence – 8/10, Defence – 7/10

Awards/Achievements

Canada Winter Games Gold Medal

U-17 WHC Gold Medal

Jack Nesbitt Statistics

Videos

