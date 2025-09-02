3 Canadiens’ Storylines to Follow Heading Into Training Camp

With the summer winding down, training camp is right around the corner for the Montreal Canadiens. As always, the camp will set the tone for the season ahead, and this year is no different. Several key storylines will dominate the headlines, ranging from health questions to positional battles and the continued development of the team’s young core. For a club looking to take a step forward, how these questions are answered could shape the early months of the season.

Kirby Dach’s Health

Few players hold as much importance for the Canadiens heading into camp as Kirby Dach. The 24-year-old center missed most of last season after suffering a major injury to his knee, a blow that left a massive hole in Montreal’s lineup. The Habs had envisioned Dach solidifying the second-line center role, providing size, skill, and two-way ability to balance out Nick Suzuki on the top line. Without him, the club struggled to find consistency in its middle six.

Now, Dach is back on the ice and preparing for training camp. The question is not whether he will play; he’s expected to be ready, but how effective he will be. Will he regain his stride quickly, or will there be a longer adjustment period as he rediscovers his timing and confidence?

Montreal Canadiens Kirby Dach (David Kirouac-Imagn Images)

If Dach is fully healthy and productive, it changes the outlook of the Canadiens’ season. He gives the team a legitimate 1-2 punch down the middle, provides versatility on special teams, and alleviates pressure on Suzuki and the top wingers. But if he struggles, the Habs may once again find themselves patching holes at center and leaning too heavily on younger or less-experienced players. His progress in camp will be one of the most scrutinized stories, and fans will watch closely to see whether he can step into the pivotal role the organization envisioned when they acquired him.

David Reinbacher Pushing for a Spot

Another major storyline revolves around David Reinbacher, the Canadiens’ 2023 first-round pick. Reinbacher missed lots of games last season, but played some games for the Laval Rocket at the end of the season.

Training camp will give Reinbacher the chance to show how far he has come. While it is not expected that he will make the team, management wants him to put pressure on the decision. The Canadiens are loaded with young defencemen, but few have Reinbacher’s blend of size, mobility, and hockey sense. Even if he begins the season in Laval, a strong showing at camp would signal that he is close to NHL-ready.

Fans should also keep in mind that Montreal’s blue line picture could shift quickly. Injuries or underperformance among veterans could open the door, and Reinbacher is the type of player who could force the organization’s hand sooner rather than later. If he demonstrates confidence and consistency during camp, it will be hard to keep him out of the conversation. More importantly, it would be a sign that the Canadiens’ long-term defensive core is on track, with Reinbacher joining Lane Hutson, Kaiden Guhle, and others as foundational pieces.

Battle Between the Pipes

Goaltending remains another question mark heading into camp. Samuel Montembeault has firmly established himself as the Canadiens’ number one option, but the bigger question is who will serve as his backup. This role is critical, not only to provide stability behind Montembeault, but also to ensure he does not get overworked across a long season.

The Habs brought in Kaapo Kähkönen over the summer, a goalie with NHL experience who is hoping for a fresh start in Montreal. At the same time, Jakub Dobeš is coming off a strong season both in Laval and Montreal. Both goalies enter camp with something to prove: Kähkönen needs to show he can bounce back and be a reliable veteran presence, while Dobeš wants to prove he is ready to make the jump and earn NHL minutes.

Training camp is always about more than just drills and exhibition games; it’s about shaping the identity of a team for the season ahead. For the Canadiens, three storylines will dominate: Dach’s return from injury, Reinbacher’s push for a roster spot, and the battle for the backup goaltending position. Each represents a critical piece of Montreal’s short- and long-term outlook.

For fans, these stories add excitement and anticipation to what is always a hopeful time of year. Training camp will provide the first glimpse of how the pieces might come together, and for a team still building toward contention, every development matters.