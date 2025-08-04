3 Questions For the Anaheim Ducks in the 2025-26 Season

The Anaheim Ducks are facing a pivotal season coming up in just a few short months. After seven consecutive missed playoffs and as many losing records to match, both the fans and the organization are eager for some much-needed change. General manager Pat Verbeek and the front office have made it clear that they are looking for wins, and they have taken steps to get there: hiring Joel Quenneville, acquiring Chris Kreider and Mikael Granlund, and overhauling the coaching staff as a whole, for example. While the future does look slightly brighter than the past, some questions still face the Ducks as the season inches closer, though.

1. How Will the Team Adjust to Joel Quenneville’s Coaching Style?

The Ducks hired Quenneville because of his longstanding record of success and despite his controversial past. The second-winningest coach in the league has three Stanley Cups under his belt and has a known track record of success. “He has unbelievable vision on the bench to see the game,” Marc Crawford, a former colleague of Quenneville, said. “It’s remarkable, it’s like he actually has a videotape in his mind. That’s such a valuable tool to be able to see the game.” Quenneville is known to be a player’s coach, trusting his men both on and off the ice. He’s also no-nonsense, straightforward, and can get intense and passionate behind the bench.

How will the current Ducks roster take on this new system of play? For some Ducks, Quenneville is their third or fourth head coach–many are no strangers to change and take it in stride. However, while some players thrive with certain coaches, others falter and fall off their game. It will be a true test of resiliency and adaptability for each player as they get to know Coach Q, his staff, and his coaching style.

Anaheim Ducks head coach Joel Quenneville (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Some players seem particularly excited about the arrival of Quenneville in Anaheim. Forwards Frank Vatrano, Troy Terry, and Ryan Strome attended his welcome event at Honda Center, and Strome spoke about his excitement for the coach. “I’m excited. You don’t get to play for legendary coaches every day in your career. Coaches come and go in this league, and they get fired very quickly. When you get one like ‘Q,’ you have to take advantage and learn as much as you can.” Quenneville will need to create rapport and respect with his team quickly so that they can start the season off on the right foot and begin winning right out of the gate. Many members of the Ducks fandom also feel he has a lot to prove, as his history of covering up sexual assault in the Chicago Blackhawks organization has put many on edge. Should he truly prove himself to be a stand-up guy and a successful coach, the Ducks community may begin to warm up to him.

2. What Will the Fourth Line Look Like?

The Ducks’ roster has undergone some big shifts from this time last year. While it is pretty certain that the first line will consist of Kreider, Leo Carlsson, and Terry, the fourth line seems to be in flux. It will likely be made up of some combination of Ross Johnston, Ryan Poehling, Sam Colangelo, Nikita Nesterenko, Jansen Harkins, and, potentially, Beckett Sennecke. Six players fighting for ice time in three spots is sure to make lineups look different each game–something the team is very familiar with from Greg Cronin’s coaching.

As the most experienced players of the group, Johnston and Poehling are likely to be in the lineup nightly, should they perform well. Where Colangelo and others stand is up in the air. Do they rotate through the four and scratch the others? Does someone move up to the third line? It will be interesting to see how Quenneville and the coaching staff decide to deal with this fourth-line logjam and get each player the ice time they need and deserve, all while maintaining the success of the team.

3. Will Chris Kreider Bring the Firepower the Team Needs?

Kreider is, arguably, the biggest recent addition to the Ducks. He brings with him a long history of success in the league, leaving the New York Rangers ranked third in team history in goals (326), fifth in games played (883), and 10th in points (582). He also brings solid playoff experience, including helping the Rangers reach the 2014 Stanley Cup Final and two appearances in the Eastern Conference Final. He had 76 points (48 goals, 28 assists) in 123 playoff games. A highly-skilled veteran with playoff experience is exactly what the Ducks need. He is likely to serve as both a high-scoring first-line player and a mentor to young stars like Cutter Gauthier.

“We’re fortunate that we were able to get him with how well he’s done over these handful of years with New York,” remarked Gauthier about Kreider. “Really looking forward to learning from him and playing with him as well.” Despite his history of success, Kreider has dealt with injuries and struggled on the ice last season. He had just 30 points (22 goals, eight assists) in 68 games in 2024-25. If he can get his game back to the elite level that it was at just the season prior (75 points in 82 games), he will be the Ducks’ not-so-secret weapon. It’s simple– the Ducks need to score. Their 217 goals last season ranked 30th in the NHL, a statistic that simply will not take them to the playoffs. While a player like Kreider will not single-handedly improve their offense, he can be an integral part of the bigger picture of seeing the Ducks chase the Stanley Cup once again.

The Ducks are, arguably, on the right path toward success. The first half of the 2025-26 season will be a key indicator as to whether the offseason changes were beneficial for the organization. I also believe (with no concrete evidence, admittedly) that Verbeek’s career with the team depends on the upcoming season. Was Quenneville finally a good hire on his part? Were his trades successful? Will his prospects pan out? There are many questions to be answered in the coming months, and Ducks fans are eager to see how it all pans out.