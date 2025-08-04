Maple Leafs News & Rumours: PTO Possibility, Robertson’s Future & Nylander’s Honour

The offseason may be quieter than the chaos of free agency, but that doesn’t mean the Toronto Maple Leafs are done making moves—or facing tough decisions. With several contracts signed, others still unresolved, and a few intriguing names unsigned across the league, Toronto’s front office continues to weigh short-term risk against long-term stability. And with training camp inching closer, a few questions are beginning to resurface.

Today’s edition of Maple Leafs News & Rumours highlights three notable stories: one about a familiar face who could come back on a professional tryout, another about a young forward who might not be done making noise in Toronto, and a third celebrating one of the franchise’s brightest stars being recognized on the international stage.

Item One: Could Ilya Samsonov Return to the Maple Leafs on a PTO?

If Ilya Samsonov remains unsigned as training camps approach, is he a name the Maple Leafs should consider on a professional tryout (PTO)? While his overall numbers don’t jump off the page—just a .891 save percentage (SV%) and 2.82 goals-against average (GAA) last season backing up Adin Hill in Vegas—there’s still a case to be made. He’s just two seasons removed from a strong showing in Toronto, where he posted a .919 SV% and 27 wins in 42 starts. At 27 years old and having been a fan favourite in Toronto, Samsonov might still have upside left, and his expected goals saved last season hovered around break-even. That’s a more stable baseline than most backups offered.

Ilya Samsonov, when he was with the Toronto Maple Leafs. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The question isn’t whether Samsonov is a long-term answer—it’s whether he’d be the kind of short-term option that Matt Murray offered last season. The two Maple Leafs goalies appear to be set, with Anthony Stolarz as 1A and Joseph Woll as 1B. But they both suffered injuries last season. And, Murray was toiling in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Toronto Marlies – just in case. If no other team picks him up, Samsonov arguably could bring consistency to the organization’s goalie pool. At the right price, he could be insurance in case both Stolarz and Woll are injured simultaneously. That kind of insurance might be worth a low-risk look.

Item Two: Is Nicholas Robertson’s One-Year Deal Just a Placeholder?

Nicholas Robertson agreed to a one-year, $1.825 million deal with the Maple Leafs, avoiding arbitration at the last minute. On paper, the contract appears straightforward. It’s for a reasonable cap hit, short-term, and no surprises. But for those following his trajectory, it raises a few questions.

With 15 goals and seven assists in 69 games last season, plus a brief playoff cameo, Robertson belongs in the NHL. Yet he was still a healthy scratch for much of the postseason, and it’s unclear if he’s earned the trust of this coaching staff. Given all that, it was a bit surprising he re-signed at all. He wanted a trade last offseason and held out until the last second before he signed. This offseason might have been his best leverage to push for a trade.

Nick Robertson, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

So, why would he sign? Could it be that a “handshake deal” is already in place—that the Maple Leafs committed to moving him to a club willing to give him a regular role? Robertson’s new contract made him easy enough to trade, and there are certainly teams that might see value in a 22-year-old sniper with untapped upside, especially for less than $2 million. He’s not a sure thing, but he can score. And in a league where cheap scoring depth is gold, Robertson’s story in Toronto may not be finished, but it might also not last much longer.

The rumours (a la Elliotte Friedman) are that he might be linked to the Pittsburgh Penguins, where Kyle Dubas has already brought in Michael Bunting and Noel Acciari.

Item Three: Nylander Wins Sweden’s Top Hockey Honour: The 2024–25 Golden Puck

William Nylander’s breakout season has earned him a major international accolade: the Golden Puck, awarded annually to Sweden’s best hockey player. Presented since 1956 by the Swedish Ice Hockey Association and Expressen, the award celebrates individual excellence and national impact, and this year, Nylander’s 45-goal NHL campaign proved impossible to ignore.

The award cited Nylander’s unparalleled sense of the game. It also noted his second-place finish in the NHL’s goal-scoring race—something only two other Swedes have achieved before. As well, the award also highlighted his contribution to Sweden’s bronze medal performance at the 2025 IIHF World Championship. His flair, technique, and ability to do things at high speed elevated him to the top of Sweden’s talent pool.

William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

In an interview with Expressen, Nylander reflected on the honour: “It’s a very special feeling. It’s maybe a goal you’ve always had in the back of your mind—to try to be Sweden’s best player. I appreciate that you chose me for this, because we have so many good Swedish hockey players.” With this recognition, Nylander joins a list of elite past winners that includes Erik Karlsson, Victor Hedman, and Gabriel Landeskog—and raises the bar even higher for what comes next in his Maple Leafs career.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

General manager Brad Treliving and the Maple Leafs front office aren’t operating in crisis mode, but they are working within tight parameters. With limited cap space and a few key restricted free agents (RFAs) still to resolve, the team must look for ways to stretch value, particularly in goal and on the fringes of the forward group. Whether that means a PTO for a known quantity like Samsonov or finally finding a trade partner for Robertson, each move (as marginal as it might seem) carries weight.

Meanwhile, Nylander’s international success is a reminder that the Maple Leafs already have elite talent in the fold—talent they’ll need to lean on heavily as they build around a slightly younger, more budget-conscious core. If Toronto can keep players like Nylander producing at peak levels while shoring up depth in innovative ways, they may still have one more gear to hit before opening night.