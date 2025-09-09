Anaheim Ducks to Host Golden State Rookie Faceoff: Players to Watch

The Anaheim Ducks have announced they are hosting a series of scrimmages featuring select rookies from their team alongside the San Jose Sharks and Los Angeles Kings. The Golden State Rookie faceoff will take place from Sept. 12-14 at Great Park Ice in Irvine, California. There will also be a Ducks-only rookie camp practice on Thursday, Sept. 11, which will be open to the public beginning at 10:15 a.m.

Anaheim’s rookie roster is made up of 23 players– 13 forwards, seven defenseman, and three goaltenders. There are some definite superstars in the making in this lineup, including 2024 first-round picks Beckett Sennecke and Stian Solberg.

Beckett Sennecke

Senncke, a forward, was chosen third overall in the 2024 NHL Draft,much to his surprise. He should not have been so surprised, however, as his stats speak volumes regarding to his speed, talent, and elite skill. In the 2023-24 season, prior to being drafted, Sennecke had 68 points (27 goals, 41 assists) in 63 games with the Oshawa Generals of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). Last season, he blew fans away by tallying 86 points (36 goals, 50 assists) in just 56 games. He knows how to control the puck, find open shooting lanes, and is highly accurate in his shots. Keep an eye on Sennecke, and you are sure to see some flashy, elite hockey.

Stian Solberg

Defenseman Stian Solberg was drafted 23rd overall in 2024. At just 19 years old, Solberg is already 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds, and he uses his size to his advantage. The Norwegian is not afraid to lay big hits and use his body to defend, take, and maintain control of the puck. One might define Solberg as an enforcer, and he fits perfectly into the new, tougher image the Ducks are trying to craft for their team. Elite Prospects described him as such:

“He’s not content just repelling opponents. He wants them to be as close as possible, as it’s then easier for him to press his stick in their back. He inflicts pain every chance he gets, immobilizes opponents, and knocks them away from the front of the net.”

Stian Solberg, Vålerenga (Photo Credit: Kenneth Myhre)

He made his debut with the San Diego Gulls of the American Hockey League in the 2024-25 season, where he tallied five points (two goals, three assists) in 10 games.

Ethan Procyszyn

Another 2024 draft pick Ducks pick is Ethan Procyszyn, a centre out of the OHL. Playing for the North Bay Battalion in 2024-25, he totaled a highly-respectable 64 points (34 goals, 30 assists) in 68 games. He’s a two-way player, using his skills to both defend the puck and create offense reliably. Procyszyn is a heavy hitter who will disrupt and block opponents with ease. He is also skilled at passing under pressure, finding and creating open shooting lanes, and attacking the inside with speed. He had a breakout performance last season compared to 2023-24, where he notched just 36 points in 62 games. Keep an eye on Procyszyn to see if he can continue his hot streak into the Rookie Faceoff and the upcoming season.

Other Notable Players

Other notable rookies selected for the Rookie Faceoff roster include Tim Washe and Ian Moore, who both made their NHL debuts last season with the Ducks. Washe played two games, and Moore played three, registering his first NHL assist. Tarin Smith, a defenseman, registered 60 points (16 goals, 44 assists) in 65 games last season with the Western Hockey League’s Everett Silvertips.

Will Francis, also a defenseman, is sure to impress with both his hockey skills and his resilience. Francis is a three-time cancer survivor. He was first diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in March 2020, putting his hockey career on a short pause. He played just 37 games over four seasons from 2021-2025, undergoing cancer treatment for the entire 2022-23 season and most of the 2024-25 season. He also underwent a bone marrow transplant in April 2024. However, nothing could stop Francis from pursuing his love of hockey, and his perseverance has earned him a spot on the Gulls and an invite to Rookie Camp.

The full Ducks’ Golden State Rookie Faceoff roster can be viewed here. While Rookie Camp on Thursday is free to attend, single-game tickets will need to be purchased should fans wish to attend the Rookie Faceoff games. The tournament schedule is below: