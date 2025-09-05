Upcoming Anaheim Ducks Milestones For the 2025-26 Season

As we get closer to the start of the 2025-26 NHL season, Anaheim Ducks fans are getting excited to see how their team performs. Will they finally have a winning record? Who will make themselves the team MVP? Regardless of the regular-season outcome, a handful of Ducks will be reaching notable milestones in the upcoming season.

Games-Played Milestones

Many players will be reaching games-played milestones, should they stay healthy and continue to find themselves in the lineup. Young players Cutter Gauthier, Drew Helleson, and Olen Zellweger are likely to reach the century mark in games played. Other young, but more seasoned, players like Leo Carlsson, Jackson LaCombe, and Pavel Mintyukov could hit 200 games on their careers soon. Forwards Jansen Harkins, Ross Johnston, and newcomer Ryan Poehling are all on track to play game 300, as well.

The more veteran players are approaching games-played milestones as well. Frank Vatrano is approaching 700-career games played, and Ryan Strome, Radko Gudas, and Jacob Trouba could play the 900th of their careers. Trouba, however, is the furthest from reaching 900; the defenseman is 75 games short of the mark so he would need to play nearly the whole season to achieve that milestone.

Leo Carlsson, Anaheim Ducks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Unfortunately, due to injuries, Trouba has not played a full season in the league since 2022-23. Should he stay healthy, though, 900 games is not unattainable. The oldest player on the team, 34-year-old Alex Killorn, is just 50 games short of playing his 1000th NHL game. He has had a long history in the league — 13 seasons — and has been a consistent performer throughout those years. It will be interesting to see how both the Ducks and the Tampa Bay Lightning (his former team) commemorate this remarkable milestone.

Milestone Points and Achievements

There are quite a handful of Ducks on track to achieve milestone marks in points, assists, or goals in the 2025-26 season. For example, Leo Carlsson, Ryan Poehling, and Jackson LaCombe are all more than likely to register their 100th-career points this season. Carlsson is 26 points short, Poehling a mere five, and LaCombe is 40 away. He tallied 43 points last season and has shown continuous improvement throughout his career– 40 points is an easy feat for the defenseman. Poehling is also just seven goals from number 50 in his career.

Prolific playmaker Troy Terry is, unsurprisingly, likely to reach 200 assists and 300 points this season. Radko Gudas will also reach 200 points by registering just two more. Ryan Strome and Frank Vatrano, frequent linemates of Terry, could reach 500 points and 200 goals, respectively as Strome is 20 points from the milestone and Vatrano is 19 goals short. A newcomer to the Ducks (but not to the league), Chris Kreider is just 18 points away from registering number 600. Finally, new goaltender Petr Mrazek could see his 200th career win– he is 20 wins from that achievement.

It is sure to be an exciting season in Anaheim, regardless of each game’s outcome and the team’s successes. There is plenty of buzz around new head coach Joel Quenneville, many new faces in the lineup, and general manager Pat Verbeek’s commitment to a winning record this season. While milestones are not the end-all-be-all of a good player, they do contribute to the team’s overall success, player morale, and fan engagement. It would be good to see the Ducks commemorate each milestone accordingly to drive that engagement and encourage celebration for a team that is so used to more negative reactions from their fanbase. 2025-26 could be, and should be, incredibly bright for the Anaheim Ducks.