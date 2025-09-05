Calgary Flames Sign Connor Zary to 3-Year Extension

On Sept. 5, the Calgary Flames re-upped a young, second-line forward. Connor Zary, 23, signed a three-year deal worth $3.775 million annually that’s set to expire in the 2028 offseason.

Hearing Connor Zary and the Calgary Flames are closing in on a three-year extension at just under $3.8M — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) September 5, 2025

Zary is entering his third NHL season. As a rookie, he compiled 14 goals and 20 assists for 34 points in 63 games. According to Natural Stat Trick, he allowed just 2.08 goals for each hour he was on the ice—significantly better than the team’s 2.92 rate without him. An important offensive and defensive contributor, expectations were high entering 2024–25.

For some, a 13-goal, 14-assist campaign across 54 games was a step back. He played solid two-way hockey again, but his impact stagnated, at best. The team finished 27th in goals scored, missing the playoffs by a hair.

This three-year deal shows the Flames believe that the 23-year-old has more to give. An above-average middle-six forward at his young age, they’re certainly justified in their belief. Calgary will need upticks in offensive production from throughout the lineup, but a key player to look out for is No. 47.

Already, Zary is a dependable two-way player on the second line who can give you half-a-point-per-game production. If he hits his ceiling, a first-line forward could be the result. Zary would get quite the raise once this deal is over if that’s the case.