San Jose Sharks Draft Igor Chernyshov 33rd Overall

With the 33rd pick of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, the San Jose Sharks have selected Igor Chernyshov from MHK Dynamo Moskva of the Junior Hockey League (MHL) and the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL)

About Igor Chernyshov

Igor Chernyshov, who split time between the MHL and KHL, showed a lot of promise in his draft year. He only had four points in the KHL over a 34-game span, but had 28 points in 22 games in the MHL, giving him the fifth-highest point-per-game total of any player in the league who played in at least 20 games. The production was there, but his on-ice play was even better.

Chernyshov is a tremendous skater and has a power-forward archetype. In the KHL especially, he was very good at both engaging in and winning puck battles. In some instances, he was able to fend off multiple professional-level players. His 6-foot-2, 192-pound frame was an asset to him then and should be in the future. A great all-around player, he could be a top-six winger in the future.

THW Prospect Profile Excerpt

“For Igor Chernyshov, context is everything when it comes to understanding his potential. The 6-foot-2 forward started playing hockey against men in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) when he played five games for Dynamo Moskva during the 2022-23 season. In 2023-24, he split time between the KHL and MHL (the Russian minor-league system) where he played 34 and 22 games, respectively.

Igor Chernyshov, Dynamo Moscow (Photo by Maksim Konstantinov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

“During this time, Chernyshov didn’t win any scoring records, but as an underaged player taking on ice time against men in the KHL, he more than held his own. He showcases a willingness to fight for his space on the ice and in front of the net, and he will drive opponents through the corners to force them out of play. He even has a solid scoring skillset that belies the talent of a top-six power forward.

“In many ways, he should be considered one of the most NHL-ready players available at the 2024 Draft. He has the size and skill of a starter, with the control and sense of someone much further along in development than an 18-year-old. That combination will make him a can’t-miss prospect, even if he isn’t a household name amongst NHL fans heading into draft day.

How This Affects the Sharks’ Plans

The Sharks got a really nice grab here in the second round. Taking Macklin Celebrini and Sam Dickinson on night one of the draft, San Jose is definitely one of the big winners so far. With elite forward talent in Celebrini, Will Smith, William Eklund, Quentin Musty, and more, they only need a few more pieces for their rebuild. By the time everything comes together and they are ready to compete, they might be one of the best teams in the Western Conference.

Chernyshov gave them the power forward that they needed on paper. Now, all that’s left to do is to wait for the stars to align. General manager (GM) Mike Grier has done fantastic.