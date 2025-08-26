Sharks’ Sam Dickinson Invited to 2025 NHLPA Rookie Showcase

San Jose Sharks defensive prospect Sam Dickinson has been selected as the team’s representative for the 2025 NHLPA Rookie Showcase.

The event, put on in collaboration with Upper Deck, is largely an opportunity for the trading card company to gather photos and videos of promising young players in their official team gear. This year, it will be held beginning on Sept. 3 in Arlington, Virginia. Past Sharks attendees include Macklin Celebrini, Will Smith, Ozzy Wiesblatt, and Thomas Bordeleau.

Dickinson’s Juniors Play Could Give Him NHL Opportunity

Over the last two seasons, Dickinson has turned in consistently excellent performances as a member of the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League, helping him earn his spot at the Rookie Showcase. In 2023-24, he posted 70 points in 68 games and led the Knights to the Memorial Cup championship game. After the season, the Sharks selected him 11th overall in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

Sam Dickinson, San Jose Sharks (Photo credit: LA Kings)

While he played with San Jose in some rookie events and preseason games, he returned to London and played even better in 2024-25. He registered 91 points, a franchise record for a defenseman, and also averaged nearly two points per game in the playoffs as the Knights earned redemption by winning the Memorial Cup. For his efforts, he was named Canadian Hockey League Defenseman of the Year.

At this point, having proved just about all he can at the junior level, Dickinson’s goal this season is to make the Sharks and establish himself at the NHL. The Sharks have multiple options with him: they could bring him to the team full-time, send him back to London, or give him a quick trial run before returning him to juniors so as to not use a year of his contract.

Dickinson’s personal best option might be the NHL, but that doesn’t mean his path to reach it will be easy. The Sharks have several experienced left-handed defensemen, and going from juniors to the pros would be a big leap for such a young player who struggled with the pace of NHL play during preseason last fall. However, with another strong year under his belt now, he’ll get a well-deserved chance to prove he’s ready this time. As his invitation to the Rookie Showcase suggests, the larger hockey world is taking notice of him as well.