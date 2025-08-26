Upper Deck Releases New 2024-25 PWHL Set

As the popularity of the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) continues to grow, so does the demand for Upper Deck PWHL hockey cards featuring stars such as Marie-Philip Poulin, Taylor Heise, and Hilary Knight. Now going into its third season, the PWHL is expanding into Vancouver and Seattle and the popularity of the game and the hobby of collecting cards and memorabilia is at an all-time high.

Upper Deck has proudly released the second edition of Upper Deck’s PHWL series, 2024-25 PWHL, to the delight of excited collectors. Just like its NHL counterpart, PWHL Young Guns rookie cards are a big part of Upper Deck flagship products, and Sarah Fillier, Hannah Bilka, and Gwyneth Philips will lead the pack for this year’s set. Not only that, but this is the first time that fans can pursue autographed cards of some of their favourite players. Paul Zickler, Upper Deck’s Director of Sports Brands, mentioned, “Collectors really responded well to the first edition of Upper Deck PWHL cards, and we’re pleased to offer even more great PWHL products this season, including some unique Upper Deck e-Pack cards.”

PWHL Upper Deck Cards Proving to Be a Good Investment

If you do a quick search on eBay or Beckett, you’ll find some big names in women’s hockey selling for some big bucks. For example, Poulin’s Upper Deck First Year Young Guns card is priced as high as $1,000 CAD and her Red Outburst Young Guns card is listed close to $8,000 CAD. Hilary Knight’s Red Outburst Young Guns card is listed at just over $2,500 USD and Sarah Fillier’s 2024-25 Upper Deck PWHL Autographs Rookie is listed at $3,000 CAD. These are substantial numbers for a relatively new entrant into the sports-collector’s market. With the addition of teams in Vancouver in Seattle, you can expect even more fans to come on board over the next few seasons.

2024-25 PWHL Series (The Hockey Writers)

When asked about the growing popularity of the PWHL, Zickler was enthusiastic in his assessment of the growth of the league and of PWHL collectables, saying “fans have been very excited about Upper Deck PWHL cards and collectables, and we want to continue to build our partnership with the PWHL.” A big part of Upper Deck’s commitment to the PWHL includes being named Presenting Partner of the PWHL Draft. The growth of the Upper Deck’s PWHL cards and collectables has also grabbed the attention of well-respected media such as Forbes – a name associated with business and investments for more than 100 years.

Look for Unique Upper Deck PWHL Cards & Collectables to Come

As Upper Deck’s partnership with the PWHL continues to evolve, fans can expect to find new and exciting products to collect. In March of 2024, Upper Deck released a free digital trading card set on its e-Pack online platform in celebration of Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day on March 8.

The set helped make joining the celebration easy for fans and featured cards of some of the league’s superstars, including gold medal winners Poulin, Savannah Harmon, and Kendall Coyne Schofield. Upper Deck also included PWHL players in their popular Tim Horton’s Retrospective Rookies hockey card set in the Spring of 2025. The Tim Horton’s PWHL Set featured 11 cards including notable players such as Brianne Jenner, Alex Carpenter, and Sarah Nurse.

Don’t Miss Your Chance to Collect the Second Edition of Upper Deck’s PHWL Series

Released in early August 2025, you can collect the entire Base Set (1-50) and the Young Guns® (51-70) featuring action images in the impressive new jerseys that debuted in the PWHL this season. Collectors can also obtain some of the first autograph cards in PWHL products. Between the Base Set – Autograph Parallel and PWHL Signatures, look for autographs of some of the top stars in the league. Visit Upper Deck for more details, including listings on Hobby Shops in your market, as well as a link to purchase products online.