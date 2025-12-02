Upper Deck Extends Partnership With Hockey Canada Before World Juniors

Upper Deck, the global leader in sports and entertainment collectibles, has some great news for hockey fans of Canada’s World Junior Team and Canada’s Men’s and Women’s Olympic Hockey Teams. The company just announced a comprehensive licensing and sponsorship extension with Hockey Canada. This continuation of their decade-plus collaboration—which began in 2012—positions the company to develop exclusive trading cards and memorabilia celebrating Canada’s hockey legacy as the sport enters an exciting new era of international competition.

The timing proves significant as the hockey world anticipates major international tournaments on the horizon. This extended partnership ensures collectors and fans worldwide can access authentic Hockey Canada merchandise and trading cards featuring both current stars and legendary alumni who have shaped the game.

What the Extension Means for Collectors

Jason Masherah, President of Upper Deck, emphasized the importance of this collaboration: “Hockey Canada has a prolific history – revolutionizing hockey and developing individual athletes and teams that changed the game. We love being able to take that and infuse it into trading cards and memorabilia, especially with the world’s largest international competition right around the corner.”

Connor Bedard, Team Canada (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

The extended agreement allows Upper Deck to continue producing physical and digital collectibles that capture memorable moments from Team Canada’s competitions, including the World Junior Championship and other marquee international events.

Exciting Product Releases on the Horizon

2026 Upper Deck Team Canada Collection

Collectors have much to anticipate with the upcoming 2026 Upper Deck Team Canada release, scheduled for early next year. This premium collection will feature autographs from active NHL stars representing Canada, alongside signatures from retired Team Canada legends who built the program’s remarkable reputation.

Game Dated Moments Digital Cards

Upper Deck’s innovative e-Pack™ platform will offer exclusive “Game Dated Moments” cards—print-on-demand trading cards highlighting pivotal moments from Hockey Canada competitions. This digital-first approach allows collectors to acquire cards commemorating specific plays and achievements shortly after they occur, creating immediate connections between fans and historic moments.

Upper Deck is excited to announce an extension of our licensing agreement with Hockey Canada, one of the most decorated national programs in the sport.



Continuation of this decade-plus collaboration will allow Upper Deck to keep developing unique collectibles that honor… pic.twitter.com/SGd3e51ldd — Upper Deck (@UpperDeckSports) December 2, 2025

Authenticated Memorabilia Collection

Beyond trading cards, Upper Deck Authenticated offers premium Hockey Canada memorabilia including autographed jerseys and pucks. Signature collections such as “The Show” and “Breaking Through” provide collectors with museum-quality pieces celebrating Canadian hockey excellence. The memorabilia lineup features exclusive items from Upper Deck spokespeople Connor McDavid, Wayne Gretzky, and Bobby Orr—three players representing different generations of Canadian hockey greatness. Additional collections include emerging talents like Matthew Schaefer and established stars such as Nick Suzuki and Sarah Fillier, ensuring representation across men’s and women’s programs.

Hockey Canada’s Perspective

Dean McIntosh, Senior Vice-President of Revenue, Fan Experience and Community Impact for Hockey Canada, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership’s continuation: “We are excited to continue our great partnership with Upper Deck to highlight and celebrate the tremendous athletes who wear the Maple Leaf and represent our country with pride.”

McIntosh emphasized the partnership’s broader mission: connecting collectors and hockey fans across Canada and globally with their favorite players and moments, creating lifelong memories through carefully-curated trading cards and memorabilia collections.

Where to Find Hockey Canada Collectibles

Hockey Canada trading cards and memorabilia are available through multiple channels, ensuring accessibility for collectors at all levels. Upper Deck’s network of Certified Diamond Dealer hobby shops offers in-person shopping experiences where collectors can examine products and receive expert guidance. Online collectors can browse the complete selection at UpperDeckStore.com, where the full range of Hockey Canada products—from trading card packs to premium autographed memorabilia—is available for purchase and worldwide shipping.

The Future of Hockey Collectibles

This licensing extension represents Upper Deck’s commitment to preserving and celebrating Hockey Canada’s storied history while embracing innovation in the collectibles market. By combining traditional physical trading cards with cutting-edge digital offerings, Upper Deck ensures that Hockey Canada collectibles remain relevant and accessible to both veteran collectors and new fans entering the hobby.

As international hockey competition intensifies and new stars emerge wearing the Maple Leaf, this partnership guarantees that memorable moments and legendary performances will be captured and preserved for generations of collectors to treasure. For updated information on upcoming Hockey Canada releases and product availability, collectors should visit UpperDeck.com regularly or connect with their local Certified Diamond Dealer.