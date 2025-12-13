Upper Deck Scores Exciting New Deal With USA Hockey

Upper Deck, the worldwide leader in sports and entertainment collectibles, is skating into a new era with a landmark, exclusive, long-term trading card deal with USA Hockey. This strategic collaboration instantly cements Upper Deck’s position as the premier manufacturer of hockey collectibles by adding one of the world’s most established national programs to its extensive licensing portfolio.

The agreement is groundbreaking on several fronts. Not only does it usher in the first-ever Upper Deck USA Hockey trading cards, celebrating top prospects, current stars, and legends of the program, but it also marks a significant corporate debut: Upper Deck’s first foray into jersey patch sponsorship. This iconic logo placement will be prominently displayed on the upcoming U18 men’s and women’s team jerseys in international competition, creating a highly visible link between the collectibles giant and the future of American hockey elite.

A Natural Fit: Celebrating USA Hockey

The alliance between Upper Deck and USA Hockey is a natural fit, leveraging Upper Deck’s 35 years of expertise in chronicling the sport’s most memorable moments. The move ensures that American hockey fans will have a premium, authenticated avenue to connect with the athletes who wear the red, white, and blue on the global stage.

Jason Masherah, President of Upper Deck, emphasized the emotional weight of the partnership and the significance of representing one’s country.

USA Hockey Trading Cards (The Hockey Writers)

“Upper Deck has been at the forefront of helping fans celebrate hockey’s most elite athletes for 35 years, whether that’s established superstars or the next generation of talent,” said Masherah. “It’s a very special moment for players to represent their country on a national stage, and just as significant for fans rooting for their country as well, and this collaboration will let us capture iconic, emotional moments and reproduce them through trading cards.”

Related: Upper Deck Signs Top North American Prospects Before 2025 NHL Draft

The innovative jersey patch sponsorship adds a dynamic new dimension to the company’s marketing efforts. By aligning their brand with the dedication and passion of the U18 men’s and women’s team jerseys, Upper Deck is visibly investing in and celebrating the very beginning of many future professional careers.

Tony Driscoll, Assistant Executive Director of USA Hockey, confirmed the mutual benefit of the deal, stating, “Upper Deck is synonymous with hockey, and their experience creating premium collectibles made them a natural fit for USA Hockey. We’re excited to further highlight our players and provide fans a way to connect with them as they play on the global stage.”

The Immediate Collectibles Release: 2026 Showcase

To immediately activate the new partnership, Upper Deck has released the highly anticipated 2026 USA Hockey Showcase trading cards. This debut set is available now exclusively on the Upper Deck e-Pack® platform, providing instant digital access to collectors worldwide.

The Showcase set features four of the program’s biggest names and Upper Deck exclusive athletes: future superstar Cole Eiserman, dynamic forward James Hagens, defensive standout Cole Hutson, and women’s hockey trailblazer Taylor Heise.

2025 USA Hockey Upper Deck (Photo credit: Upper Deck)

The base card set, which falls one per pack, is just the beginning of the chase. Collectors will be hunting for an array of stunning parallel cards that add visual depth and rarity. These include the vibrant Blue, the patriotic USA Hockey Logo variation, the distinct USA Flag parallel, and the highly sought-after Autograph variation.

These signed cards are inserted as an additional bonus card in select packs, providing massive chase value. Furthermore, collectors can pursue special Achievement cards, which may include rare signed memorabilia pieces, making the 2026 USA Hockey Showcase a must-have product for both seasoned collectors and new fans looking to invest in the future of American hockey.

Premium Memorabilia and Future Release

The agreement’s scope extends well beyond standard trading cards, encompassing a premium Upper Deck Authenticated USA Hockey memorabilia collection. Fans can already pre-order select signed items, featuring the same four exclusive athletes: Heise, Eiserman, Hagens, and Hutson.

Related: PWHL Superstar Taylor Heise Joins Upper Deck with Exclusive Collectibles Deal

This Upper Deck Authenticated collection guarantees the legitimacy of each piece, offering fans true investment-grade hockey collectibles. The initial collection is available for pre-order at UpperDeck.com, and collectors are advised to “keep an eye out” for future releases featuring more players and iconic moments from the USA Hockey program.

By combining an exclusive, long-term commitment with innovative features like the jersey patch, high-quality trading cards, and memorabilia, Upper Deck is poised to capture the excitement of Team USA’s journey for years to come. Fans and collectors can find the latest information on upcoming USA Hockey products and future releases at UpperDeck.com.