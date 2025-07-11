Sharks Prospect Dickinson Talks Top Defender Award, Memorial Cup & Confidence Heading Into Camp

It was definitely a season to remember for London Knights defender and San Jose Sharks prospect Sam Dickinson– especially in the final two months of the season.

After winning the Ontario Hockey League Championship, OHL Defenseman of the Year and the Memorial Cup all in the span of two months, Dickinson capped off his remarkable season winning the Canadian Hockey League’s Defensemen of the Year award, adding to his collection. The only other London Knight to win the award was Danny Syvret back in 2004-05.

It was a season of setting records and gaining accolades and while the offensive production was evident, his defensive play was just as noticeable as the next step for Dickinson is to make the NHL. After this season, that appears to be the case.

Dickinson Attributes Culture to Success

After three seasons in the OHL, Dickinson has already accomplished quite a bit in his junior career. Winning the top defender award at the CHL awards in Toronto was definitely a great way to cap it all off as he looks towards the future in making the NHL.

“It’s really cool, it means a lot to win an award like this,” Dickinson said about his Defender of the Year Award. “With the individual awards like this is just a nice piece to add to it.”

Dickinson finished his remarkable season with 91 points, setting a new Knights franchise record for points by a defenseman, which was previously held by Edmonton Oilers defender Evan Bouchard with 87 points. He became just the 11th CHL defender in history to record 90 points or more in a single season. He also sits 10th among points by a CHL defender since the year 2000. Other defenders to be on that list are Danny Groulx, Ryan Ellis, Hunter Brzustewicz and Zayne Parekh.

Dickinson’s 31 points during the OHL playoffs put him in a tie for seventh with Ellis for most points in a single postseason by a CHL defenseman since 2000. Needless to say, Dickinson said that this season couldn’t have gone any better.

“I don’t think this year could’ve gone any better for me,” Dickinson said. “Obviously with all the team success that we had, it was such an unbelievable team and to cap that off with the Memorial Cup it was just a perfect ending to the team that we had in London and with the guys moving on for next year.”

It was definitely a full team effort as everyone played their part to achieve success across the board. Dickinson said the culture in London and the influence of Mark and Dale Hunter was really able to push and motivate them even more.

“Every guy buys into it,” Dickinson said. “I think that’s a huge thing for everybody who comes through London. One of the main points is winning and succeeding, it’s instilled in every single guy who comes through London’s dressing room.

“It starts with Dale and Mark [Hunter]. They instill that from Day 1 when you get there. They want to win and at the same time, they want you to succeed and do the best you can in hockey when you’re done with the Knights.”

Memorial Cup Redemption

Weeks before Dickinson won the top defender award, a lot was riding on their second straight Memorial Cup appearance. The Knights were able to claim junior hockey’s top trophy with the championship going up against the Moncton Wildcats, Medicine Hat Tigers and Rimouski Oceanic. The Knights were able to be victorious with a 4-1 win over Gavin McKenna and the Tigers.

However, a lot was riding on this tournament based on what happened at last year’s Memorial Cup. The Knights were tied with the Saginaw Spirit until the final 21 seconds in the third period, where Josh Bloom scored the game-winning goal. Needless to say, it left a sour taste for Dickinson and his team as they were so close.

“This entire season, it felt like just a continuation of last season,” Dickinson explained. “Two really long seasons, short summers, took a two week break and then we’re back to it in training camp.”

“They never really ended, we just ran out of time, we didn’t get to where we wanted.”

Clearly, redemption was on his mind as they knew what was at stake. They were already preparing for the next season immediately for another crack at it. After another long regular season and playoffs where they were a cut above everyone else in the OHL and CHL, they achieved what they set out to do.

“To kind of finish it off this season was the best way to end it off.”

Consider this “The Last Dance” with this group that included a number of drafted prospects with a core of Denver Barkey, Easton Cowan, Oliver Bonk and future teammate Kasper Halttunnen. These players, including Dickinson could be taking the next step and play with their respective NHL clubs next season. To have one final victory with them meant the world to Dickinson.

“It was really special,” Dickinson said of his teammates. “I played with [them] for three years. They turned into my best friends; I’d see them every single day at the rink for multiple hours. The one thing I’ll remember is the joy that we had while playing. We had so much fun together while playing, combined with the success that we had, it’ll be hard to find another group like that.”

Dickinson Confident Heading into Camp

With a season to remember in the books for Dickinson, it’s now time for him to look forward to the next chapter of his NHL career. With development camps wrapping up, Dickinson’s confidence is the one thing he’s taking into camp to help him out. And rightfully so.

“Just the confidence that I have built through this season,” Dickinson said looking ahead to training camp with the Sharks. “The trust that I have been given with London to go out there and be one of the best defenders in the league and be on a team that’s so good and be given the trust that I was given to make plays and run a power play, to understand that I have it in me to do great things and just continue with that.”

Dickinson has always been highly regarded as a two-way defender, even in his draft year. The offensive production took a big step forward this season with a 21-point improvement from last season. While his defensive game is a strength, he’s always studying to improve with play on the other side of the puck.

“Getting better defending,” Dickinson said of his game. “I think that’s always been the focus of mine. I play defense, so I better be pretty good at it. Through the whole season, every single time I got a chance, it was always looking back at video figuring out how I can defend better.

“That was the one thing I needed to get to the next level as soon as possible and it’ll be the thing I work on until I get there.”