Oilers’ AHLers Who Can Have an NHL Impact in 2025-26

The Edmonton Oilers’ roster is far from set as we have settled into the dead of summer. Many are speculating as to what their opening night lineup could look like in mid-October, but it’s anyone’s guess at this point. Aside from the spots that are already spoken for by seasoned veterans and stars, there are some depth roles that will need to be filled, and it seems that there will be a competition for them. The Oilers’ organization has some young talent playing with their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate that has the potential to play a role in the upcoming season.

The Bakersfield Condors, the Oilers’ AHL affiliate, is filled with young and hungry players who all have a chance at joining the team at some point this season. Some have seen little to no action, while others have been battling for position for a while now. Let’s take a look at a few AHL players who could step up for the big club in the 2025-26 season.

Matthew Savoie

Matthew Savoie is a name Oilers fans know well by now. Acquired via trade over a year ago, Savoie spent the majority of last season with the Condors and had a stellar season, posting 54 points in 66 games. He also appeared in four games for the Oilers and recorded his first-ever NHL point. With all the roster turnover Edmonton is seeing this offseason, he should be a lock to join the forward ranks come October.

Matthew Savoie, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Leila Devlin/Getty Images)

Savoie is strong on his skates as well as versatile. He can play anywhere up front and is also strong defensively. He was a plus-21 in the AHL last season and had less than 30 penalty minutes to his name as well. The Oilers paid a pretty penny for him, and it’s working out so far. With the right linemates (like say, Leon Draisaitl), Savoie’s potential is limitless for this Oilers team.

Cam Dineen

Quietly one of the top defencemen in the AHL last season, Cam Dineen is due to see some more time in Edmonton. He was in the top 10 among points for defencemen in the minor leagues last season and was one of the best players on the Condors, undoubtedly. He has seen a bit of time in the NHL with the Oilers as well as the Arizona Coyotes a few seasons ago. While the numbers aren’t there in the big leagues yet, he will be given the opportunity this season.

Dineen has improved year over year in his professional career. Now, later into his 20s, it’s time for him to take the next step and crack into the top-six permanently (hopefully for the Oilers). The team doesn’t have room for him at the moment, but no doubt if someone goes down, he should be their first call.

Matvei Petrov

This name may not ring a bell for all fans, but hopefully it will very soon. Matvei Petrov was an absolute stud as a junior player, but has struggled since transitioning to professional hockey. While he does have just 30 points in his last 83 AHL games, there is still hope for the 22-year-old Russian.

Aside from his favourable age, he has the capability to be a game-wrecker. It was clear to see in his junior days that he could be a superstar when he wanted to and just take over a hockey game. He had 93 points in his last season in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and it hasn’t been long since he did that. The potential is still there for the speedy youngster, and if he can find even a fraction of that game back, Edmonton would surely give him the call-up to join their high-skill forwards.

Noah Philp

The great story of Noah Philp will continue this season, hopefully in an Oilers uniform. The big right-shot forward is another guy looking for another chance on the Edmonton roster. He played his first-ever NHL game(s) last season, making 15 appearances and recording two assists. While that may not seem like much for the bottom-six guy, he works harder than pretty much everyone on the ice, and it’s clear to see.

Noah Philp, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Leila Devlin/Getty Images)

Philp is up there in age now at 26 years old, but he’s got plenty left in the tank. He had 35 points in 55 AHL games last season, his second time recording 35-plus points in an AHL season. He will absolutely be in contention for a roster spot this fall, and if he gets hold of one, it will be tough to take it away from him.

Olivier Rodrigue

The position that is always scrutinized in Oil Country has another option in Bakersfield. Olivier Rodrigue is another guy who has seen a few games with the Oilers, but not much more. Despite his little time in the NHL, the potential is definitely there. He has a save percentage of above or just barely below .900 in each of his past few seasons in the AHL and ECHL. He is clearly capable of stealing a game or two, and when given the right support around him, can be a great starting goalie. Here’s to hoping this translates to the big leagues, and he finally gets a real chance soon.

The only problem with Rodrigue stepping up for the Oilers is the fact that they haven’t taken care of his contract yet. You would think this is something management would want to take care of, as a young goalie with potential isn’t something you come across every day in the NHL. There’s still time, but he should be handled sooner rather than later.

It will likely be stiff competition throughout camp and the preseason to see which of the youngsters get a shot on opening night. As mentioned, there are lots of strong, young players, and they all want the chance to play with the likes of Draisaitl and Connor McDavid.