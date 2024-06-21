Sam Dickinson’s Confidence Is High Heading Into the 2024 NHL Draft

The 2024 NHL Draft will see a number of high-end defenders get selected in not just the first-round, but within the top 10-15 spots. With attention being given to names like Artyom Levshunov, Zeev Buium and Zayne Parekh, Sam Dickinson’s stock has been climbing all season long.

Originally selected by the Niagara Ice Dogs and traded to the London Knights, Dickinson has always possessed the qualities of a highly skilled, smooth skating, two-way defender. He didn’t look out of place as a rookie last season and many expected him to have a big impact in his draft year. Dickinson showed exactly why he should be the first defender taken on draft day as his confidence, poise and complete game shows every time he’s on the ice.

Confidence and Strong Second Season

Whether he’s on or off the ice, Dickinson wants to be the best player and competitor. He’s shown it with his play on both sides of the puck all season and even with the testing at the Combine as he wanted to perform to the best of his abilities. Even though he just came off an OHL Championship and Memorial Cup run that just fell short, he wasn’t going to let this opportunity get away and continue to prove his worth.

“I wanted every chance I can get to show that I’m the best in everything I can do,” Dickinson said.

With the testing completed Dickinson reflected on a strong second season in the Ontario Hockey League with the London Knights. He took a massive leap forward with his development from his rookie season to now, earning more responsibilities and his production even increased as he finished fourth in league scoring with 70 points in 68 games. When the Hunters (Mark and Dale) give players the added responsibility, both sides know they’re ready and up for the task. Dickinson answered the call in any situation he was in.

Sam Dickinson, London Knights (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

“They trust their older guys,” Dickinson said. “For me, to still be a 17-year-old in my second year in the league and get a lot of their trust and confidence in them was huge… It really meant a lot to me to see the confidence that they had in me.”

The Hunters are known for giving players more of a role when they deserve it. They show it with their play constantly, as we’ve seen that with the main core of Easton Cowan, Denver Barkey and Oliver Bonk. Now Dickinson saw an increase in ice time and responsibility which shows that he’s going to have an impactful career. As a result, it was even more growth for him as a player as the season went on.

“If you look from beginning to end, it’s constant growth for me,” Dickinson reflected. “I built up a lot of confidence through the year and the best games of the year for me were being played at the end of the year.

“When the big games roll around, those are the games that I play my best in.”

And Dickinson did stand out. He was among the second productive Knights defender with 13 points in the OHL playoffs, including six points in their sweep against the Oshawa Generals to secure the Championship. Even in the Memorial Cup he had four points in four games. With the Knights down in the final game, Dickinson assisted on Cowan’s goal and tied the game joining the rush. Unfortunately, the comeback fell short as the Knights lost it with 21 seconds remaining.

SAM DICKINSON WE GOT A TIE GAME!!!#NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/9e1TzS9olV — London Knights (@LondonKnights) June 3, 2024

It’s something that Dickinson didn’t dwell on too much with the draft approaching. This is a priority for him as he’s ready to take the next step with his career.

Not Afraid to Have a Little Fun

While teams like to see players show the work ethic and mindset it takes to be an NHLer and win, a player’s personality and outlook is just as important as well. Despite being ultra-competitive and tough to go up against when he’s on the ice, Dickinson does like to have some fun every now and then as he started to show his personality during the season.

“I’m a pretty light hearted guy,” Dickinson said. “It’s kind of a fun thing that I jumped into a little this year.”

Dickinson was front and centre during the CHL Top Prospects game as he was mic’d up and had the helmet cam going during the warmup. Needless to say, he definitely was having fun and showing another side of his personality. When things get intense, you can see that Dickinson is dialled in. When there’s fun involved and when things can be laid back, he will not shy away and give everyone some great material and content.

Sam Dickinson mic'd content for y'all



pic.twitter.com/XG4Uj18xPt — London Knights (@LondonKnights) January 26, 2024

If that wasn’t enough, there’s also this clip of Dickinson and the Knights getting into the holiday season. If Dickinson has the chance to be front and centre to have some fun, he will.

A Game Changer for Any Team

No matter where he goes, Dickinson is going to be a game changer for any team that selects him. He can be utilized in any situation and the combination of his skating, size and compete level is what will get a lot of attention from teams in the top-10.

To have a mobile, two-way defender with great offensive instincts and a strong defensive game that’s already built for the pro level, is tough to find. Lucky for Dickinson, his game will translate well to the next level and will definitely make a team very happy about the player that they’re getting.

