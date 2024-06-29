Canadiens Restore Fan Faith in Their Drafting with Demidov Pick

The confidence of many Montreal Canadiens fans may never have wavered. However, by the same token, there is no doubt: Many others seriously doubted general manager Kent Hughes would take the generally accepted second-best player available at the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, Ivan Demidov, after he dropped to the Habs at No. 5 overall.

Then, superstar singer Celine Dion, who had been ushered to the stage as a guest representative of the Canadiens, uttered for everyone to hear what must have been to them the two most beautiful words to ever grace her lips: the name of Demidov, who could realistically end up the most notable Habs draftee since Carey Price in 2005, if not before.

Demidov a Projected Superstar

Now they Habs have their own (projected) superstar up front, one they’ve been lacking for decades. More to the point, Demidov is the player the Canadiens need, around whom they can build their offense… the player they also wanted, as Hughes confirmed in an interview with Sportsnet later that night. Granted, Hughes also said the reason they traded three picks to move up to 21st overall (from 26th) was to take new Canadiens forward Michael Hage.

Montreal Canadiens prospect Ivan Demidov – (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Keep in mind, reports indicated the Canadiens had taken Cole Eiserman, the New York Islanders’ pick just before at No. 20, to dinner. He was the likelier target, if there was specifically one at all in that range. It’s of course also possible the Canadiens simply moved up to potentially move a better pick in a separate trade, which never materialized.

Islanders take Cole Eiserman at No. 20, one pick before the Canadiens. I'd imagine there's some disappointment at the Canadiens table right now. — Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) June 29, 2024

Regardless of whether you believe Hughes on the subject of Hage, two things should be clear. Firstly, Hage can still pan out as superior relative to Eiserman, who had been seen by many as one of the best players available early in this draft cycle before holes in his all-around game became clear.

Secondly, Hughes really did want Demidov. For a refresher, a year earlier, Matvei Michkov, another top Russian forward prospect, fell into their laps at No. 5 under similar circumstances. The Canadiens then took defensive defenseman David Reinbacher, when the Habs obviously lack(ed) elite offensive talent in the pipeline.

Related: Canadiens Draft Reinbacher with Shades of Kotkaniemi Pick

Now, unless anyone is legitimately convinced that Hughes is prone to kowtowing to fan criticism and demands after he shocked the world by first drafting Juraj Slafkovsky at No. 1 overall in 2022 and then Reinbacher, he could have taken the arguably suggested course of action by selecting Tij Iginla instead (who went No. 6 to the Utah Hockey Club).

A forward with high-end scoring ability, Iginla would have been the safer choice, as Hall of Famer Jarome’s son and as someone based in North America. Now, reports say Demidov is headed to North America in one season once his current Kontinental Hockey League contract expires. However, there’s always the risk he doesn’t, a risk that a GM wouldn’t take unless he absolutely wanted him.

Hughes Makes Right Pick Despite Uncertainty of Selection

Now, to be clear, there are no guarantees regarding Demidov. There are no guarantees he comes to North America in a year, even if it seems likely at this point. There are no guarantees he develops into the superstar with arguably an even higher ceiling than Macklin Celebrini, who went to the San Jose Sharks at No. 1. There are however reassurances for all those who had doubted Hughes that he knows what he’s doing.

Of course, there was always Hughes’ relatively sterling trade record, plus the fact the Canadiens have increased steadily in the standings over the last few seasons during the rebuild. Plus, Slafkovsky has broken out as a top-line player in his sophomore season. If all that wasn’t enough, now everyone should know beyond a reasonable doubt he’s the right man for the job, who understands exactly what this team needs to reach the next level, which, for whatever that’s worth, does include a top-pairing right-handed defenseman.

That in and of itself isn’t a guarantee Reinbacher will pan out either… or that he ends up more valuable than Michkov. The jury is still out on that one, but it shouldn’t be on the overall abilities of this management group, including their drafting. Far from immune from criticism, they’ve long since earned the benefit of the doubt at least.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, some have presented the deeply flawed argument neither Hughes nor the Canadiens as a whole have anything to prove to the fans. That’s inherently false, as the fans are the ones who indirectly finance the team. If they’re not happy, a general manager’s job could end up at risk. However, everyone should be happy right this instant. Both the Canadiens and their fans got their man this time around. Maybe they did last year too?