Ottawa Senators Draft Carter Yakemchuk 7th Overall

With the 7th pick of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, the Senators have selected Carter Yakemchuk from the Calgary Hitmen of the Western Hockey League (WHL)

About Carter Yakemchuk

In a first round full of defensemen, Carter Yakemchuk stands out as one of the best offensively. His defensive game is sometimes hit or miss, but he has shown that he can defend against the rush and in his own zone when he puts his mind to it. But make no mistake, it’s his offense and creativity that scouts are drawn to.

One of the biggest concerns regarding Yakemchuk’s game is his hockey IQ and decision-making. It will be interesting to see how he adjusts as the competition gets tougher down the line. He was one of the biggest point producers in the WHL this season with the Calgary Hitmen, hitting the 30-goal mark and finishing with 71 points in 66 games.

“Carter Yakemchuk is one of the oldest first-year eligible prospects in the 2024 Draft class, being just a few days too young to make the cut for the 2023 Draft. I’m of the belief that he would have been a first round pick in last year’s draft had he been eligible, and I’m a firm believer he’ll be taken within the first 10 picks in this year’s draft.

“Yakemchuk is a big, offensive defenseman with a right-handed shot and great skill with the puck. He was phenomenal for the Calgary Hitmen this season, a team that seriously lacked offensive firepower. As a result, Yakemchuk sometimes simply decided the team needed some offense and would slice through the entire opposing team to create a great chance off the blue line.

Carter Yakemchuk, Calgary Hitmen (Photo by Dale Preston/Getty Images)

“Puck skills are one thing in situations like this, but another reason he is so successful while cutting through traffic is how well he protects the puck. Standing at 6-foot-3, Yakemchuk’s reach serves him well and he’s great at manipulating checkers’ sticks while under pressure. He’s also a major goal scoring threat from the blueline where he can score with a heavy and accurate point shot.

“Yakemchuk isn’t the most agile skater, but his top speed is solid and that, when combined with his reach, makes him a solid rush defender, even when he over-commits in the offensive zone. He has the willingness to battle on defense and boxes out opposing forwards well, not giving up an inch around the crease. Yakemchuk is a great physical player at the junior level.”

How This Affects Senators’ Plans

The Senators need help on the right side of their defense, and they get that with Yakemchuk. He’s a supremely talented offensive defenseman with a lot of potential to score 60-70 points a season. He still needs to fix a few things with his defensive game and decision-making, but that can be learned over time. In the end, the Senators get a puck mover that will fit very well in the modern NHL and could be with the likes of Quinn Hughes and Cale Makar in the very near future.