Utah Hockey Club Drafts Tij Iginla 6th Overall

With the sixth pick of the 2024 NHL Draft, the Utah Hockey Club has selected Tij Iginla from the Kelowna Rockets of the Western Hockey League (WHL)

About Tij Iginla

Obviously, by now, many hockey fans are aware of the fact that Tij Iginla is the son of Hockey Hall of Famer Jarome Iginla. But Tij set a path for himself to become the sixth pick in the 2024 Draft a little differently than his father did.

Tij’s game is more built around the skill aspect of the game, and he put that skill on full display in his first season with Kelowna. His touch around the net was evident, putting 47 goals in the back of the net, as well as assisting on another 40. While he may not have the “snarl” to his game like his dad did when he played, Tij has proven that he is not scared of playing with the last name Iginla, knowing what it comes with and the expectations and pressure attached to it.

THW Prospect Profile Excerpt

“On top of a strong shot, Iginla also has very soft hands, and the control he shows with the puck is just a fraction lower than elite puck-handlers like Berkly Catton. He can move the puck so quickly between his stick that opponents are left stumbling, which he uses to create space for either himself or a teammate for a scoring opportunity. When pressured, he’s strong on his stick, too, stretching the puck away from him almost as far as he can, yet still maintaining complete control, using his frame and skating to protect the puck from an attacker.

“Watching Iginla cycle through the neutral zone or seeing him pick up a loose puck and pass it to a teammate in one fluid movement hints at the high level of intelligence he has at his disposal. Like so many other top-tier snipers, he is always watching the play develop and can predict where it will go, which allows him to be in the best position for his team on both offence and defence.”

How This Affects Utah’s Plans

With the addition of Iginla, Utah may have to wait another year or two before they see him jump to the professional ranks, but they are getting a player who jumps toward the top of their pipeline ranking-wise. With any hopes, he will quickly make an impact in the lineup and become a household name like his father did but in more of an offensive manner.

At the least, Iginla should become a top-six forward who will bring some excitement to the ice whenever he is on it. Being the organization’s first pick after the move to Utah, this pick could end up being one that the fan base will love if he can live up to his potential.