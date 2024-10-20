Utah HC’s Kesselring Can Only Benefit From Sergachev Partnership

When first-pairing defenseman Sean Durzi went down with an upper-body injury during the New Jersey Devils game on Monday (Oct. 14), it left an opening for another player to step up. For now, Michael Kesselring is getting that opportunity. And, make no mistake, playing with Mikhail Sergachev can only be suitable for the young defenseman’s future development.

Kesselring Being Paired With Sergachev

Just as Durzi was partnered with Sergachev, Kesselring stepped in as the next man up after Durzi’s long-term injury. He showed tremendous results in the first game, which allowed him to be on the first pairing. He gathered one goal and one assist to show he can more than fill the missing offense provided by Durzi.

Sergachev‘s experience will undoubtedly allow Kesselring to improve his skills. Sergachev has played 480 NHL games, including 100 in the playoffs. He has tallied nine goals and 25 assists in the postseason and has his name engraved on two Stanley Cup trophies. That background shows he can be an important mentor for Kesselring.

Sergachev shows excellent poise as a veteran, and Kesselring should soak in all the knowledge gained by lining up with such a talented player. Since joining the Utah Hockey Club, Sergachev has chipped in four assists in five games.

Kesselring Is Signed Through the 2025-26 Season

Kesselring inked a two-year deal with the Utah Hockey Club during the summer, receiving $1.4 million average annual value (AAV). He will then turn to being a restricted free agent. If he can shine while playing alongside Sergachev (and who wouldn’t?), he will likely receive a significant increase. That’s what happened to Durzi after having a great season with the Coyotes. He added nine goals and 32 assists in 76 games. The team then awarded him a four-year contract worth $6 million yearly.

If Kesselring can take advantage of the additional playing time, he can demonstrate his worth to the organization. Not that when Durzi returns, he will still be on the top pairing, but his experience will benefit the team in the long run. Kesselring is already logging almost 3:30 more ice time than he did last season in Arizona. Expect that to continue if he stays paired with Sergachev on the top blue line duo.

Kesselring is a very mobile defenseman for his size. He stands 6-foot-5, 220 pounds. He certainly fits the mold of the type of player general manager (GM) Bill Armstrong is attracted to. He’s young, big, and can hit or drop the gloves if necessary. Being a right-hand shot complements Sergachev, who shoots left-handed. That was evident in the goal he scored in Anaheim, with Jack McBain streaking down the left side of the offensive zone and being able to pass deftly to Kesselring, going straight between the circles to score his first goal of the season. It was a timely goal since it tied the game at 3-3.

The Future Is Bright For Kesselring

Being as young as he is and increasing his playing level means Kesselring has a bright future with the Utah Hockey Club. Armstrong knows that having a strong defense leads to the postseason and beyond. The organization can only prosper with Kesselring if he continues his excellent play. Lining up with Sergachev has to be a dream come true for the Florence, South Carolina native.

Considering he was a sixth-round selection (164th overall) of the Edmonton Oilers in 2018, he is on the cusp of arriving into NHL stardom. Utah has a wealth of draft picks to work with and improve the team’s success. And, he was obtained relatively cheap, considering that the Oilers traded for Nick Bjugstad and Cam Dineen at the deadline to increase their playoff success. As it turned out, Bjugstad liked being in Arizona so much that he re-signed with them for two years at $2.1 million per year. So, in essence, they got Kesselring for a bag of pucks, and now he’s shooting and passing those pucks in Utah.

Kesselring’s Role Is Important With all the Injuries Right Now

Losing Durzi and not having John Marino play even one game thus far demonstrates the importance of Kesselring’s contributions. Marino may not be back for a while, and without Durzi, that puts extended pressure on other defensemen like Juuso Välimäki, Vladislav Kolyachonok, and Robert Bortuzzo.

So, as the season progresses, it is up to Kesselring to fill the gap left by Durzi’s departure. Will he be able to do it? So far (and it’s pretty early), he seems up to the challenge.