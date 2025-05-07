NHL Rumors: Sabres, Maple Leafs, Blues, Mammoth

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Buffalo Sabres are looking to restructure their front office and have made some significant changes this week. Meanwhile, the injury news on Anthony Stolarz is positive, even if there isn’t a return date yet. Torey Krug’s NHL career is likely over. Finally, the Utah Hockey Club has officially changed its name to the Utah Mammoth. What do fans need to know?

Sabres Making Changes to their Front Office

As per Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, the Buffalo Sabres have explored changes to their front office and are holding discussions with veteran NHL executives. Kevyn Adams is expected to remain general manager. Adams recently hired former teammate Eric Staal as a special advisor, and internal talks included creating a multi-layered structure, potentially adding a senior executive above Adams or shifting him to team president with a new GM underneath.

Assistant coach Seth Appert has reportedly taken on a larger unofficial role in hockey operations and scouting.

The Sabres missed the playoffs for a 14th straight season, tying the longest postseason drought in major North American sports. Adams, GM since 2020, had no prior front office experience and currently oversees a team of assistant GMs and analytics staff. The future of associate GM Jason Karmanos remains uncertain. Lindy Ruff will return as head coach for the 2025–26 season.

Changes are coming to the team.

Is Bowen Byram Leaving the Sabres?

Former NHL defenseman and now podcast host Craig Rivet stirred up speculation on the After The Whistle podcast this week when he said that defenseman Bowen Byram suddenly emptied his house and seemingly left town. “I know that his whole family came in and moved him out,” adding, “I strongly believe that Bowen Byram is moved.”

Bowen Byram, Buffalo Sabres (Photo by Ben Ludeman/NHLI via Getty Images)

The suggestion was that Byram isn’t happy with his slot on the team as the third defenseman behind Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power. Rivet suggested Byram would sign in Buffalo, but not if Power was given a spot ahead of him in the lineup.

Interestingly, this scenario was not at all hinted at when Byram spoke to the media at the end of the season. “I’ve been lucky enough to come in and get a really good opportunity and play important minutes and meaningful minutes,” Byram told NHL.com. He also said he was open to signing an extension when asked. “For sure,” he noted.

Stolarz Doing Well, But Won’t Play Game 2

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube offered an update on Anthony Stolarz and how he’s doing today. He told the media, “He’s fine, he’s recovering.” At the same time, he said there was no timeline on his return, which is a bit of a setback after yesterday’s comments that he wouldn’t rule Stolarz out for Game 2.

Matt Murray backs up Joseph Woll tonight, who will get the start as the Leafs try to go 2-0 in their series with the Florida Panthers.

Torey Krug is Likely Done in the NHL

According to comments made by general manager Doug Armstrong, St. Louis Blues defenseman Torey Krug has likely played his last NHL game. Saying he wouldn’t close the window completely, “I don’t really think there’s much uncertainty with Torey,” Armstrong said.

“I talked to him, he was at the rink the other day. He’s just getting almost normal to day-to-day living with his ankle. So I’m not expecting him to play again. He’s hoping I’m wrong and I’m hoping I’m wrong, and he’s pushing. But the surgery he had, it was very, very invasive.”

NHL Welcomes the Utah Mammoth

After a long voting process, the Utah Hockey Club has officially become the Utah Mammoth. The 13-month process included 850,000 ballots cast by fans in multiple rounds of voting, and Mammoth was chosen. Merchandise will go on sale today.

Jerseys won’t yet be available, but should be available in a few weeks and ahead of the NHL Draft in June.