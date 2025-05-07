3 Things the Frost Need to Get Past the Sceptres in Round 1

The Minnesota Frost once again had a very up-and-down season. They were at the top and bottom, and they just squeaked into the postseason, only this time they’re going in on a win instead of a loss. They will face the Toronto Sceptres in Round 1, a rematch from last season when the Sceptres picked the Frost. However, this time the Montréal Victoire were first in the league this season and decided to take on the Ottawa Charge.

The Frost got themselves into the postseason, but they still have a lot of work to do to defend their Walter Cup. They have proven they are not a team to underestimate, but they’ll have to step up their game even more now that teams know they can defy the odds. If the Frost want to take it all again, they’ll need to make sure some things happen, starting with their special teams improving.

Frost Need Special Teams Success

The Frost have shown this season that they are capable of killing penalties, but their penalty kill percentage was at the bottom of the league for the regular season, at 78.4 percent. That has to be better in the postseason, as they’ll face the Sceptres, who had the league’s best power play during the regular season.

They must stay disciplined, keep the Sceptres to the outside, and make sure they’re blocking shots. If they can do those things, they have a chance to shut down the Sceptres’ power play, but that’s not all they have to worry about. The Frost have to get their power play going, and they have the talent to do so. Between Taylor Heise, Kendall Coyne-Schofield, Michela Cava, Sophie Jaques, Britta Curl-Salemme, and several other players, the team is loaded with players who can score.

The Frost put up a lot of shots this season, but that didn’t always win them games, and the same can be said for their power play. They have to ensure they have quality shots, not just quantity, and hopefully, they’ll find scoring success on their power play.

Frost Need Top Players

If the Frost hopes to get past the Sceptres, they will need their entire team, mainly their top players, to step up and lead. It starts with their captain, Coyne-Schofield, and the rest of the team will follow her lead. She always gives 110 percent every shift, so the team should follow her, but they must produce in the scoring department.

Minnesota Frost celebrate a goal (Photo by /PWHL)

While their captain can score, they will rely heavily on Heise, Cava, Jaques, and Curl-Salemme, but they’ve had others step up in the last few weeks, who they may need as well. Again, they’ll need everyone on the team to be involved to get through this, but they need the top players to get things started. That first goal is crucial in the postseason, and if Heise, Cava, or one of their top players can contribute, things will go much smoother.

However, they’ll need more than just their top scorers. They also need both of their goaltenders to be top-notch, as they have done well all season. The Frost have two goaltenders who are capable of stepping up in the postseason, and they balance each other out. One is mentally stronger, while the other is physically quicker, and their different skills are equal, and both will be needed to get through this postseason.

Frost Have to Focus on Their Game

Every team thrives on a specific style of game, and the Frost are no different. Whenever they stray even a little from their game, they start to struggle and must be careful. They have to play their game, which focuses on speed and puck movement, but they can’t shy away from being a little physical. However, they can’t overdo it because that’s not their main style of play.

They also do better when they have players right in front of the net, causing chaos and not allowing the goaltender to see. They’re great at tipping the puck, and to get past the Sceptres, they’ll have to focus on that. They’re a good defensive team that has struggled to score off and on, but luckily, they found their scoring shortly before the season ended.

If they can focus on the good but fix the bad, the Frost can win not only Game 1 but also the series. They have the talent and are a good match for the Sceptres; they just have to find their game and stick to it.

Frost Can Win

No one took the Frost seriously last season when they made it in, and they won the whole thing. They’re looking to do the same thing this season, but their secret of being underestimated may be out, so they’ll have to step up sooner rather than later and get a jump on the Sceptres. If they can do that, they can get the wins they need to advance.