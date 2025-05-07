Predators’ Yegor Surin Is the KHL Top Rookie in the Playoffs’ Semifinals

Nashville Predators forward prospect Yegor Surin, playing for Lokomotiv Yaroslavl has been named Best Rookie in a Playoff Series in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) following an excellent performance in the semifinal series against Salavat Yulaev Ufa, which his team won 4-1. The 18-year-old forward was a key player throughout the semifinals, in particular in the decisive fifth game, where he posted a double, including the game-winning goal, as Lokomotiv returned to the Gagarin Cup Final after losing 4-0 to Metallurg Magnitogorsk last season.

Surin was then named Best Rookie for the semifinal series, after an impressive performance against Salavat Yulaev. He tallied four points (three goals, one assist) over four games and finished with a plus-4 rating. His second goal in Game 5 proved to be both the game-winner and the series-clincher for Lokomotiv. Surin also contributed physically with eight hits, and had one blocked shot, one pass interception, and one takeaway. The forward was selected with the 22nd-overall pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

It will be the second straight appearance for Lokomotiv in the Gagarin Cup Final, with their opponents being Traktor Chelyabinsk. The Chelyabinsk side is also making its second appearance in the Final, after a 4-2 loss to Dynamo Moscow back in 2013. Moreover, the two teams faced each other last season, with Lokomotiv sweeping the series in four games. Traktor upgraded its coaching staff this summer, hiring Benoit Groulx, who led the team to the lead in the Eastern Conference. Some of Surin’s teammates in Yaroslavl include former NHL forward Alexander Radulov, Utah HC’s prospects Dmitri Simashev and Daniil But, and Edmonton Oilers’ draftee Maxim Beryozkin.