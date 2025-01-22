PWHL Superstar Taylor Heise Joins Upper Deck with Exclusive Collectibles Deal

Upper Deck is proud to announce the signing of Minnesota Frost superstar Taylor Heise to an exclusive collectibles deal, holding the rights to produce the forward’s trading cards and memorabilia. On the heels of New York Sirens forward Sarah Fillier teaming up with Upper Deck, signing Heise solidifies Upper Deck’s commitment to elevating women’s sports and recognizing the incredible talent of the PWHL. Through the deal, Upper Deck has exclusive rights to produce trading cards and memorabilia celebrating key moments in Heise’s career.

Heise will be prominently featured in the highly anticipated PWHL: First Edition physical trading card set from Upper Deck, set to debut on store shelves on Jan. 22. The collection follows the release of the exceptionally popular PWHL digital trading card sets Upper Deck released in 2024, celebrating milestones, including the historical puck-drop on the inaugural season and the post-season awards.

Heise – A Rising Star in The Game

Heise will have her PWHL career highlights immortalized as she continues her dominant run in women’s hockey, including a tight race for points and assists leader this season. Heise accepted the Patty Kazmaier Award as the Top Player in Division I Women’s Ice Hockey in 2022 and has recorded numerous collegiate and international achievements, as she not only helped lead the Minnesota Frost to hoist the 2024 Walter Cup as the Ilana Kloss Playoff MVP but also won gold at the 2023 World Championship.

I turned to fellow THW columnist Mariah Stark (Holland), who covers the PWHL, the Minnesota Frost and the Minnesota Wild of the NHL, for more details about Heise and her impact on women’s hockey and hockey in Minnesota.

Taylor Heise, Minnesota Frost (Photo by UMN/PWHL)

“Heise is a born and raised Minnesotan who is a perfect example of what hockey is like in Minnesota. She grew up in a small town in southeast Minnesota named Lake City and played for Red Wing High School,” noted Stark. “Heise then went to college at the University of Minnesota and now plays for the Frost. So she’s always played in MN, with the exception of any World Junior teams, obviously. She’s very professional but also says what comes to her mind and is always paying attention to the fans, specifically the little kids, who she always seems to make time for. The PWHL couldn’t have asked for a better ambassador for growing women’s hockey than her.”

Upper Deck – A Proud Partner of the PWHL

“Hockey and collecting have one common theme: community. As both of these worlds evolve, we’re proud to highlight athletes like Heise who are breaking barriers and inspiring future generations,” said Jason Masherah, president of Upper Deck. “Through PWHL collectibles, we strive to keep strengthening the hockey community over the shared love of the sport and honoring the stories of these remarkable athletes.”

PWHL: First Edition honours the legacies of the elite roster of athletes who have dominated the sport through unparalleled skill and determination, and Heise’s impressive play and achievements are a testament to that.

“Growing up, I never would have thought there would be an opportunity for women playing professional sports to have the spotlight. The fact that this is now a reality, and I’m one of these players featured on trading cards, is unbelievable,” Heise said. “We’re not only making history, but we’re creating a stronger community of fans and collectors who can connect and celebrate with us through our stories.”

Collectors should be on the lookout for the Inaugural Flagship PWHL trading card set launching in Certified Diamond Dealers hobby shops on Jan. 22. Heise’s Game Dated Moments cards, featuring her impactful moments on the ice and special accolades from her career, will also be available on Upper Deck e-Pack®.