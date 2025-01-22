3 Hurricanes Players’ Hot Streaks Lifting Team in Recent Play

As the 2024-25 season rolls along, we are getting a clearer picture of who will make the playoffs. The wild-card race is tight in both conferences, but the Carolina Hurricanes’ 2-1 win over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday has them ranked second in the Metropolitan Division with a 29-16-3 record and 61 points. They’re only eight points back of the first-place Washington Capitals, who have a game in hand. Also, they have a game in hand on the New Jersey Devils and are three points clear of third place. The Hurricanes took advantage of the Devils’ recent 0-2-2 run to leapfrog them in the standings.

Three players, in particular, have stepped up big for the Hurricanes during their recent three-game winning streak.

Seth Jarvis

Seth Jarvis has been a key piece of the Hurricanes’ lineup all season. In his last five games, Jarvis has five points – all goals, including two in the team’s 3-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Jan. 17. Those two goals kicked started their three-game winning streak. Despite missing seven games after re-aggravating a shoulder injury from last season, Jarvis has 34 points in 41 games to rank third on the team in points, tied for second in goals (16), and tied for fourth in assists (18). He recently eclipsed 100 career assists, with 180 points in 272 games.

Jarvis has earned time on the penalty kill and the top power-play unit while taking meaningful faceoffs in all zones. He has been crucial to the team’s recent success with his 200-foot game, two-way play, laying big hits, and scoring goals. He is Brind’Amour’s high-energy Swiss Army Knife.

Martin Necas

Martin Necas is having a career year after signing a two-year, $13 million extension in the offseason. He’s tied for tenth in the NHL in points with 54 in 48 games. From October to December, he was ranked in the top three in the point race with Nathan MacKinnon and Kiril Kaprizov. He has cooled off a bit since then, but Necas is still on pace to eclipse 80 points. He is likely to be the Hurricanes’ MVP again this season.

Necas has one goal and five assists in the last five games, including two against the Stars. His offense has been key despite losses to the Anaheim Ducks and Buffalo Sabres before their recent win streak.

Martin Necas, Carolina Hurricanes (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

This is a season to celebrate for Necas, who led the team in points with 71 in 2022-23. After signing two bridge deals, including his current contract that will expire after the 2025-26 season when he becomes an unrestricted free agent (UFA), it might be time for the team to finally sign him long-term.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi

It’s been an up-and-down season for Jesperi Kotkaniemi. He has shown glimpses of the player who was signed to an eight-year, $38.56 million deal in 2022. In his third season with the team, he has nine goals and 22 points in 48 games. Three of those nine goals have come in the last two games in wins over the Chicago Blackhawks and Stars, including two against Dallas.

Even in a down season, there is a lot to appreciate about the 24-year-old. He has thrown the body around much more this season and has made key defensive plays in all zones. He might turn the puck over, but there is hope that he will become the next Jordan Staal, who might not put up 50 points a season but can be a solid defensive forward who can win faceoffs.

Furthermore, Kotkaniemi’s offensive efforts over the last couple of games have paid off. While stats drive the NHL, what he does away from the scoresheet stands out for Brind’Amour and the Hurricanes.

Hurricanes Looking for Four Straight

The Hurricanes are on a three-game winning streak and will aim for four when they meet the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday, Jan. 23 at home. A win would help them separate themselves from the Devils and catch the Capitals. If Jarvis, Necas, and Kotkaniemi can keep their hot streak going, the team should be able to add to the win column.