Oilers Should Avoid Targeting Blackhawks’ Seth Jones

The Edmonton Oilers could look to bolster their defensive depth this season if new signing John Klingberg doesn’t meet their expectations when he finally enters the lineup. While he seems to have confidence in his ability to find his old form in hopes of helping them make a push for their first Stanley Cup since 1990, there is a possibility they take a look at continuing to gauge the trade market to strengthen their blue line even more. One player who has recently had his name tossed around as a potential trade candidate is Chicago Blackhawks’ Seth Jones. While some teams could be interested in acquiring a defender with term left on their contract rather than a rental, Jones isn’t the most ideal option if teams are looking to improve defensively.

Jones has often been criticized for his defensive inconsistency as he hasn’t found his footing with the Blackhawks, and his massive contract only further complicates things. His $9.5 million cap hit makes things almost impossible for contending teams to consider bringing him in unless they make some serious changes to their roster. He is extended through the 2029-30 season and is viewed as an overpaid defender considering his one-dimensional style of play. At a more reasonable price and with less term, he could be someone they consider as a rental, but they should avoid inquiring about acquiring him this season.

Jones’ Defensive Play Should Be Concern For Contending Teams

The main issue with Jones is his defensive inconsistency. The Oilers already have one-dimensional offensive-minded defenders in Evan Bouchard and John Klingberg, and don’t need to bring in another player who has been widely considered a liability in the defensive zone. His massive contract combined with the likelihood of his inability to improve his defensive game should scare any contending team away from wanting to acquire him because he will only make their team worse, and his analytics don’t paint a pretty picture.

Chicago might be looking to move on from Seth Jones. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/iDNAjLXB4j — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) January 18, 2025

Jones, who is 30 years old, was drafted in the first round of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft at 4th overall by the Nashville Predators after a strong showing in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with the Portland Winterhawks where he scored 14 goals and added 42 assists for 56 points through 61 games. Since making the jump to the NHL, he has played 828 games scoring 94 goals and adding 331 assists for 425 points which comes out to a 0.51 points-per-game average. He was not selected to represent the United States in the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off tournament in February.

Seth Jones, Chicago Blackhawks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

There will be other options available closer to the 2025 Trade Deadline if the Oilers want to bolster their defensive depth. There will be several rebuilding teams looking to focus on their future and maximize a return on their players if they don’t see themselves sneaking into a playoff spot this season. A couple players who make sense as potential targets who could be stronger additions include Pittsburgh Penguins’ Marcus Pettersson and San Jose Sharks’ Mario Ferraro.

Either way, it seems to be a matter of when, not if, the Oilers will add another defender to their lineup in hopes of bolstering their blue line. They have plenty of time to make a decision on who they want to bring in, and they should be trying to wait for the right fit to become available instead of overpaying and just making a move for the sake of making a trade.

