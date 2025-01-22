Projected Lineups for the Bruins vs Devils – 1/22/25

The Boston Bruins take on the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BRUINS (23-19-6) at DEVILS (26-17-6)
7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NHLN, NESN, TVAS-D
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand — Matthew Poitras — Charlie Coyle
Oliver Wahlstrom — Elias Lindholm — Vinni Lettieri
Max Jones — John Beecher — Justin Brazeau
Brandon Carlo – Jordan Oesterle
Parker Wotherspoon – Mason Lohrei
Nikita Zadorov — Andrew Peeke
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Michael Callahan, Patrick Brown
Injured: Trent Frederic (illness), Charlie McAvoy (undisclosed), Hampus Lindholm (lower body), Cole Koepke (upper body), Mark Kastelic (undisclosed)
Status report
Kastelic, a forward, was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, retroactive to Monday. … Jones, recalled from Providence of the American Hockey League on Tuesday, will play. … Koepke participated in the Bruins morning skate Wednesday, but the forward will miss his third straight game. … Frederic did not make the trip to New Jersey; the forward will miss his second consecutive game. … McAvoy, a defenseman, did not make the trip either; he will miss his fourth game in a row.
Devils projected lineup
Paul Cotter — Jack Hughes — Nathan Bastian
Stefan Noesen — Nico Hischier — Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier – Justin Dowling — Dawson Mercer
Kurtis MacDermid — Curtiz Lazar — Tomas Tatar
Brenden Dillon — Dougie Hamilton
Jonas Siegenthaler — Jonathan Kovacevic
Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Brian Halonen
Injured: Santeri Hatakka (shoulder), Erik Haula (ankle), Ondrej Palat (illness)
Status report
Dowling is in the lineup in the absence of Palat and will play third-line center. … Hatakka, a defenseman, returned to practice Tuesday in a non-contact jersey. … Haula, a forward, participated in the Devils morning skate Wednesday, but there is no timetable for his return.
