Devils Must Prioritize Bottom-Six Revamp

As the playoff crunch begins, one thing is certain: the top two lines for the New Jersey Devils cannot be understated. Their top-six forwards are the driving force behind the team. Ondrej Palat, Jack Hughes, and Jesper Bratt have contributed 24 goals so far this season, which is the most out of any line. Unsurprisingly, Stefan Noesen, Nico Hischier, and Timo Meier have the second-best numbers, with an impressive 62.50 goals for percentage (GF%). However, additional momentum is needed to propel the Devils to the postseason, and it appears that every line is struggling as of late.

With so much offensive capability, it’s hard to believe that the Devils have a 2-4-3 record throughout January. Every team has their rough patches, but their biggest issue keeps resurfacing. If the Devils want to remain serious playoff contenders, one glaring problem needs to be addressed: their bottom-six. Their third and fourth lines continue to struggle, making fans wonder how many games resulted in a loss due to a lack of depth scoring.

Veterans Must Step Up

Veteran presence is a crucial part of any roster, because the team needs experienced players who can set an example. Currently, the Devils have Tomas Tatar, Curtis Lazar, and Erik Haula serving as veteran third and fourth-liners. All three have suffered various injuries, but veteran point production as a whole has drastically declined.

Tatar has dealt with offensive struggles, with just two points so far in January. However, he was able to snap his 19-game goalless streak in Sunday’s game against the Ottawa Senators. Hopefully, Tatar can turn his performance around as the Devils continue their race to the playoffs, but he needs to generate more scoring opportunities.

Haula has missed the past seven games with a sprained ankle, but his numbers took a downward spiral long before he suffered an injury. He went pointless throughout all of December, and his last goal came on Nov. 25 against the Detroit Red Wings.

Lazar is in a similar scoring slump. Since returning to the lineup in mid-December after having knee surgery, he has contributed only one assist. The Devils cannot afford to let their playoff hopes be crushed by injuries and inconsistencies, so it is important that key veteran players start to prove their worth.

Underwhelming Performance, Concerning Statistics

Initially, Justin Dowling was recalled from the Utica Comets to fill the third-line center spot in place of Haula. This line shift has been largely unsustainable, especially since Dowling has not recorded a shot on goal in the last month. He has been a short-term solution while the team handles certain injuries, but it’s time for the Devils to make a change. But just how bad has their bottom-six been performing?

Justin Dowling of the New Jersey Devils celebrates a goal (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The numbers, as always, don’t lie. Recently, head coach Sheldon Keefe has tried the combination of Paul Cotter, Dowling, and Dawson Mercer, with little success. There are a few concerning statistics. This line is not only getting outshot 14-17, but also gives up a goal for each one they manage to score. In addition, they are a liability. Not only do they have .76 expected goals for (xGF), but this line also has a minus-35.42 relative goals for percentage (GF% Rel).

The Tatar-Lazar-Bastian line has had similar results. In ten games, this group has only produced three goals, and their 46.39 Fenwick percentage (FF%) indicates negative puck possession, as does their minus-8.64 relative shots for percentage (SF% Rel). This level of underperformance has put a damper on the rest of the team, and fixing these issues must be a priority.

Potential Trade Targets

The team could call up Max Willman from the American Hockey League (AHL) or put Brian Halonen back in the lineup, but it would make the most sense for the Devils to complete a trade before the NHL deadline on March 7. If their third and fourth lines can’t produce, the Devils must trade for a center who can.

As of right now, the Devils have been linked to Jake Evans from the Montreal Canadiens. Evans could add both depth and scoring as a bottom-six center. This season, he has scored a total of 24 points, and has consistently recorded at least one shot on goal per night. This would be a major upgrade for the Devils, who need more point production from their third and fourth lines.

Another option the Devils could pursue before the deadline is the Boston Bruins’ Trent Frederic. So far this season, Frederic has scored 14 points, including seven goals. While this is a drop-off from his offensive contributions last season, he has still scored more frequently than most of the Devils’ bottom-six. Frederic’s versatility could add the secondary scoring that the team would need in the postseason.

Devils’ Secondary Scoring Moving Forward

The Devils had a complete turnaround during the first half of the season, finally prospering with adequate defense and goaltending. However, they must take the necessary steps to revamp their bottom-six if they want to fix their current slump and succeed in the playoffs. If they can’t kickstart back-end offensive production, the Devils can kiss their playoff dreams goodbye.