Projected Lineups for the Blue Jackets vs Maple Leafs – 1/22/25

The Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, FDSNOH

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov — Adam Fantilli — Kirill Marchenko

James van Riemsdyk — Cole Sillinger — Kent Johnson

Zach Aston-Reese — Luca Del Bel Belluz — Mathieu Olivier

Mikael Pyyhtia — Sean Kuraly — Justin Danforth

Zach Werenski — Dante Fabbro

Damon Severson — Ivan Provorov

Jake Christensen — Jordan Harris

Elvis Merzlikins

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Jack Johnson, Kevin Labanc

Injured: Sean Monahan (wrist), Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Denton Mateychuk (illness)

Status report

Merzlikins appeared to sustain an injury during the Blue Jackets morning skate Wednesday; after leaving the ice briefly, he returned to finish the skate but coach Dean Evason said he was not sure of Merzlikins’ status for the game. … Evason also said there would be a few game-time decisions but did not elaborate.

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Mitch Marner

Bobby McMann — Pontus Holmberg — William Nylander

Max Domi — Fraser Minten — Nicholas Robertson

Steven Lorentz — David Kampf — Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly — Jake McCabe

Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit — Conor Timmins

Dennis Hildeby

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Phillippe Myers, Jacob Quillan

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (lower body), John Tavares (lower body), Max Pacioretty (upper body), Connor Dewar (upper body)

Status report:

Dewar is day to day after the forward was injured during a 5-3 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday. … Pacioretty was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 18; Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said the forward is “probably a little longer” than day to day. … Quillan, a forward, was recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.

