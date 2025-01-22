Projected Lineups for the Blue Jackets vs Maple Leafs – 1/22/25

The Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLUE JACKETS (22-18-7) at MAPLE LEAFS (30-16-2)
7:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, FDSNOH
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Dmitri Voronkov — Adam Fantilli — Kirill Marchenko
James van Riemsdyk — Cole Sillinger — Kent Johnson
Zach Aston-Reese — Luca Del Bel Belluz — Mathieu Olivier
Mikael Pyyhtia — Sean Kuraly — Justin Danforth
Zach Werenski — Dante Fabbro
Damon Severson — Ivan Provorov
Jake Christensen — Jordan Harris
Elvis Merzlikins
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Jack Johnson, Kevin Labanc
Injured: Sean Monahan (wrist), Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Denton Mateychuk (illness)
Status report
Merzlikins appeared to sustain an injury during the Blue Jackets morning skate Wednesday; after leaving the ice briefly, he returned to finish the skate but coach Dean Evason said he was not sure of Merzlikins’ status for the game. … Evason also said there would be a few game-time decisions but did not elaborate.
More from THW:
- NHL Rumors: Oilers, Islanders, Canucks, Blue Jackets
- Blue Jackets Points Streak Ends at 7 at Hands of Islanders
- Projected Lineups for Blue Jackets vs Islanders – 1/20/25
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Mitch Marner
Bobby McMann — Pontus Holmberg — William Nylander
Max Domi — Fraser Minten — Nicholas Robertson
Steven Lorentz — David Kampf — Ryan Reaves
Morgan Rielly — Jake McCabe
Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Chris Tanev
Simon Benoit — Conor Timmins
Dennis Hildeby
Joseph Woll
Scratched: Phillippe Myers, Jacob Quillan
Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (lower body), John Tavares (lower body), Max Pacioretty (upper body), Connor Dewar (upper body)
Status report:
Dewar is day to day after the forward was injured during a 5-3 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday. … Pacioretty was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 18; Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said the forward is “probably a little longer” than day to day. … Quillan, a forward, was recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.
More from THW:
- Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Woll, Knies, Marner & Pacioretty
- Comparing Craig Berube’s Maple Leafs to Sheldon Keefe’s Tenure
- Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Knies, Matthew, Nylander, Woll & Pacioretty