Get to Know New Maple Leaf Call-Up Jacob Quillan

AFter John Tavares was placed on injured reserve (IR) on Jan. 16, and Max Pacioretty was placed on IR on Wednesay, the Toronto Maple Leafs needed to fill out their roster ahead of tonight’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, so they called up Jacob Quillan, a center/left-wing player from their American Hockey League affiliate, Toronto Marlies.

Why Quillan and not Alex Steeves or Alex Nylander? Fraiser Minten was called up and has been playing well in limited action. Still, at 22 years old, Quillan has impressed with the Marlies and is worth getting to know.

Who is Jacob Quillan?

In April 2024, when the NCAA (National Collegiate Athletics Association) free agency was approaching, Quillan and Collin Graf were big names. Graf was the leading scorer for Quinnipiac University over the past two years, while Quillan had scored the goal that secured the school’s first-ever national title in 2023. Quillan also had an impressive performance, accumulating 93 points in 116 games over three seasons, including a career-best of 46 points last season.

Thanks to their solid performances, Graf signed with the San Jose Sharks, and Quillan signed with the Toronto Maple Leafs. After his championship run, Quillan played with the Marlies, finishing the season with seven games and recording his first point – an assist.

Jacob Quillan, Toronto Marlies (Jonathan Kozub / Manitoba Moose)

This season, Quillan has had time to develop with the team and build chemistry with his linemates. He has mostly played in the bottom six, playing on the third line, centring Nikita Grebenkin and Matthew Barbolini in the last two games. He has six goals and nine assists in a solid offensive campaign for the Marlies so far.

What Can Quillan Bring to the Maple Leafs?

Quillan’s value will come from being versatile. At 6-foot-1 and 201 pounds, he has a solid frame that he has learned to use effectively to win puck battles. He is also an intelligent forward who makes thoughtful decisions rather than passing the puck to get it off his stick. A native of Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, Quillan is calculated and skilled in his playmaking, and with his high-end skating ability, he can execute quick, decisive plays at high speed.

Quillan’s impressive top speed will be a boost to the Maple Leafs’ bottom-six. He accelerates quickly and can start or stop on a dime. While he may not excel in one-on-one battles, he can certainly hold his own in the NHL. Marlies head coach John Gruden discussed how vital the third line has been to the team’s success.

“[Grebenkin – Quillan – Barbolini] were the drivers,” said Gruden. “They can skate. They’re strong. They continue to gain more and more confidence. Every time you score pretty early in the game, it always seems to give you more confidence and jump. It definitely did. It was a huge bright spot for us.”

Quillan is a competitive player. He began his NCAA career as a fourth-liner but established himself as a first-line player by his sophomore year. He had to work hard to prove he had a future in the NHL, and that work ethic has paid off, particularly in scoring. Quillan possesses an excellent shot and works hard to ensure the puck reaches his stick.

Where Does Quillan Fit in the Maple Leafs’ Lineup?

If called upon, Quillan will likely make his NHL debut on the team’s fourth line, playing with Steven Lorentz and David Kampf, while Ryan Reaves comes out of the lineup. The third line of Max Domi, Minten and Nick Robertson has been effective, and head coach Craig Berube won’t disrupt their chemistry right now. He enhances the offensive potential of the line while adding a sense of physicality, which can also be added to the penalty kill. He can play a role similar to Kampf’s but with a more potent offensive edge.

It might be a short tenure with the Maple Leafs, especially if Tavares returns to the lineup quickly. However, if the reports are accurate, indicating that he hasn’t started skating and there’s no timeline for his return, we could see Quillan make his NHL debut in the coming games. At 22 years old, it’s unlikely that he will impress the coaching staff and management enough to earn a permanent spot on the roster right away, but he is a player to watch in the coming seasons.