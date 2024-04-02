Maple Leafs Sign Jacob Quillan to 2-Year Entry-Level Contract

The Toronto Maple Leafs have reportedly signed Jacob Quillan to a two-year entry-level contract. The 22-year-old centerman was a sought-after NCAA free agent out of Quinnipiac University after scoring 17 goals and 46 points in 39 games in his junior year. Over his three-year college career, he has 38 goals and 93 points in 116 games and won a national championship with Quinnipiac last season.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are signing Jacob Quillan out of Quinnipiac.



The 22-year-old finished the NCAA season with 46 points in 39 games. pic.twitter.com/7ZMBg6GATI — The Hockey Writers (@TheHockeyWriter) April 2, 2024

He started his hockey journey in the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) with the Penticton Vees in 2020-21 where he had 13 goals and 27 points in 20 games. The Nova Scotia native will now return to Canada to hopefully don the Blue and White in Toronto very soon.

Standing at 6-foot, 201 pounds, Quillan brings a high-end motor and an all-around game to the rink and is known for being good in front of the net. The Maple Leafs don’t have a strong prospect pool, especially down the middle, so he immediately strengthens that part of the depth chart. He could even suit up for the Maple Leafs down the stretch and into the playoffs, but he most likely will play in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Toronto Marlies.

