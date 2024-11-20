Maple Leafs’ Minten Earned His Call-Up & Deserves a Chance to Stay in the NHL

The injuries are starting to pile up for the Toronto Maple Leafs. With Calle Jarnkrok being out month-to-month, Max Pacioretty on the sidelines and questions surrounding Auston Matthews’ upper body injury and his eventual return, David Kampf is now on that list as he is out with a lower body injury.

With the Maple Leafs’ lineup being tested and players needing to step up, they made a corresponding move by calling up Fraser Minten from the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League. Minten returned from a high-ankle sprain that he suffered during the prospect showdown against the Montreal Canadians and has been nothing but spectacular since his return.

Minten was one of the names in the Maple Leafs system to keep an eye on as he could’ve been in a position to battle for a roster spot. While there was a setback, there’s potential for him to continue to take a step forward after his strong play this season.

Minten Hasn’t Missed a Beat

It’s natural for a young player to be loaned in order to get back into game shape after an injury or to earn more minutes. Minten didn’t waste any time in terms of making his presence felt with the Marlies in his first five games, as he had four points. In all situations, three of those four points were primary points and he has averaged four shots on goal per game, which ranks first on the team in just a short amount of time. In addition, he has a goals for percentage of 70% at even strength.

Fraser Minten, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Minten hasn’t missed a beat in the minors as he adjusted quickly and excelled as a result in order to earn a call up. Overall, Minten’s composure and maturity showed as he didn’t play like a 20-year-old rookie. He looked like a player that has been playing at that level for some time. There’s always a transitional period from junior to the pros, but the way Minten has adapted to this level and the pace is impressive. He plays a strong and physical two-way game and isn’t afraid to shoot the puck. He’s dominant down low and is always battling to get to the middle of the ice. Marlies head coach John Gruden applauded his ability to make the smart plays and play the game the right way. (from, ‘Fraser Minten quick to make inroads with Marlies after ankle injury’, Toronto Sun – 11/16/24)

While you don’t want to rush players that young, you can’t help but notice their play and reward them as a result.

“To be perfectly honest with you, I would have preferred to leave him down there for a little bit longer,” general Manager Brad Treliving said according to TSN’s Mark Masters. “You gotta be careful, especially with young guys, bumpin’ em up & down, but he’s had a great start.”

Related: Maple Leafs Provide Injury Update on Calle Jarnkrok

The timing of Minten’s call-up is perfect as it couldn’t have come at a better time. With injuries to two key centres in Matthews and Kampf, Minten is slated to be on the third line with Nicholas Robertson and Pontus Holmberg. A young line and one with players still trying to find their game as they’ve been inconsistent this season. While he has the energy to be a reliable, well-rounded pivot, he could provide a spark to a bottom-six offense that has struggled as of late.

Minten Will Do Whatever It Takes to Keep Spot

All eyes were on Minten heading into this season and many wondered what he would do to take a step forward after he played four games with the Maple Leafs before being sent down to the Western Hockey League. He split last season with the Kamloops Blazers and Saskatoon Blades where he had 48 points in 43 games and added another 14 in 16 playoff games with the Blades.

Although given the competition in camp, Minten was probably in tough to make the roster. But given the experience he has; it definitely would’ve played a part if he did crack the roster if he was healthy. That was definitely evident now as it was a big part on his quick call up as the pro experience helped him out.

Fraser Minten, Saskatoon Blades (Image; Brent Just)

Minten’s producing, playing the game the way he knows how and he’s going to do whatever he can to make everyone know that he belongs in the NHL. Now, this league is different compared to the AHL and he knows that. Though, that shouldn’t deter him from taking another big step forward. With the Maple Leafs’ depth coming into question, he’s definitely a player that can help in that regard. His overall game is simplistic, but impactful. Whether, it’s a strong defensive play, scoring a timely goal or playing a heavy game, he knows what’s expected of him.

When everyone is healthy, that’s when tough decisions need to be made, especially if Minten excels and replicates his high level of play from the AHL to the NHL. He could even push Holmberg or Robertson out if his performance is more noticeable than theirs. His play got him to this point and given his drive and determination, it’s going to be a big a reason why he could stay in the NHL when all is said and done.

Related: What if the Maple Leafs Had Picked Aho Over Dermott in 2015?

There could be some growing pains and Minten may need some more time in the minors. However, his success early on is turning heads and got rewarded as a result of him proving himself. If there’s anyone that’s up for that challenge, it’s definitely him as his competitive nature is why he’s here now.

And, possibly beyond.

Statistics from AHL Tracker.