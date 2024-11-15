Maple Leafs Need to Look at Marlies’ Grebenkin, Minten and Nylander for Scoring Depth

At the start of the season, the Toronto Maple Leafs’ secondary scoring looked like it would be a big factor as names like Max Domi and Bobby McMann got off to strong starts. Since then, it’s been a different story as what was once a strength has now gone cold and is putting the team in a familiar spot like last season.

Domi started the season with six assists in six games but has gone pointless in 12 games since. McMann scored against the Washington Capitals, the first time since the third game of the season. Pontus Holmberg hasn’t generated much as he only has two assists. Nicholas Robertson has only one goal in 15 games and has even been scratched as a result. When Steven Lorentz, a fourth liner is more productive than players ahead of him in the lineup, that’s a concern.

Which is why the Maple Leafs should look to the Toronto Marlies to get their depth scoring back on track as it may take some time to make a big trade and acquire immediate help. Alex Steeves, who leads the Marlies in goals (nine) and points (12), was called up on an emergency basis and suited up for his first game of the season against the Washington Capitals. While he looked strong and could stick with the team, here are three more forwards that could see a call-up with their hot starts to the season.

Nikita Grebenkin

I have been one of Grebnekin’s biggest fans ever since I started watching clips and plays of his game after he was drafted. There was something there, as he provides a strong power forward element but possesses great hands and playmaking abilities. He showed that again during the prospect showdown and at points during the preseason. After standing out in the KHL and winning the Gagarin Cup, he currently has nine points in his first 11 games in North America.

Nikita Grebyonkin, Metallurg Hockey Club (Photo by Maksim Konstantinov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

When he was given a chance to succeed and crack the roster, you saw glimpses of Grebenkin’s strengths as to what he can do with and without the puck. There were some lapses as he gets used to the North American ice, but the strength, skill and tenacity was evident every time he stepped on the ice. His size mixed with his smooth skating and slick passing plays was on display every chance he got. He’s competitive and doesn’t shy away from the tough areas of the ice. He’s exactly the type of player that would thrive in Berube’s system.

He’s off to a fantastic start to his pro career, but may still need some more time to iron things out. When he does, he’s going to be a pillar on the wing for the Maple Leafs in the future.

Fraser Minten

The Maple Leafs truly need some help up the middle of the ice as Domi continues to be inconsistent and struggling at centre. Both with and without the puck. Coming into this season, Fraser Minten was definitely one of those players that could’ve challenged for a roster spot after he impressed during his first stint last season. However, he suffered a high ankle sprain during the rookie showdown and it put a damper on his chances.

Fraser Minten, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Minten has since returned and has shown no signs of rust whatsoever. He has been centring the Marlies’ second line and has been productive with three points in three games, including his first professional goal. Had he been healthy, it’s very likely that Minten would’ve stayed with the Maple Leafs after the preseason and could’ve been a staple for the team up the middle with his strong blend of two-way and physical play.

Minten has looked impressive early on coming back from his injury, as he has made a seamless transition to the pro level this season. Given how he already has pro experience under his belt, it was expected that would be the case. With the Maple Leafs struggling to get production from the bottom half of the lineup, it’s definitely worth giving him that look as he’s already playing well in the Marlies’ top six. It would be best to move Domi back to the wing and have a natural centre like Minten take over as he can be a serviceable player with his two-way game.

Alex Nylander

This one may be a little bit tricky considering that Alex Nylander is on an AHL deal and not on a pro contract. It could lead to that pro deal for Nylander if he continues to play well. There’s also the notion that he won’t require to clear waivers on the chance that he is called up. Which is great for the Maple Leafs as you don’t risk losing him.

Alex Nylander, Columbus Blue Jackets (Photo by Ben Jackson/NHLI via Getty Images)

Nylander brings the offense and skill as it has been the case in 2024-25. He’s second on the team in goals with five– only behind Steeves– and has eight points in 11 games. He went on a tear offensively late last season when he scored 11 goals and tallied 15 points in 23 games with the Columbus Blue Jackets. The downside is that his defensive game isn’t as strong as he’s tied for the most even strength goals against on the Marlies with 10.

There are pros and cons to Nylander’s game, but considering that the Maple Leafs need to get some offense, his offensive abilities slightly outweigh his lack of defensive structure. Now, it’s possible that Nylander may not be called up as he may also be further down their depth chart, but if he can find the back of the net like he did last season, then that’ll be a big addition to the Maple Leafs offense.

Given how the Maple Leafs could use a boost to their bottom six, Grebenkin, Minten and Nylander all bring something to the table that could generate offense than what the roster currently has. Yes, they could always make a trade but for now, they have players that could be a temporary or even a permanent fix.

Statistics from AHL Tracker.