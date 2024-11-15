Oilers Defeat Predators 3-2 in Overtime as McDavid Gets 1,000th Career Point

The comeback fell just short, as the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Nashville Predators in overtime by a score of 3-2 on Thursday night (Nov. 14). The Oilers improve to 9-7-1 on the season, while the Predators fall to 5-9-3, and are tied for last place in the Central Division. Edmonton picked up their third-straight victory, while Nashville lost their second in a row.

The Predators opened the scoring 8:21 into the contest on a point-shot by Roman Josi, redirected in the high slot by Michael McCarron, beating Oilers goaltender, Calvin Pickard on the first shot of the game.

Edmonton tied it at one on Connor McDavid’s 1,000th NHL point, 2:44 into the middle frame. They eventually took the lead a few minutes later on a goal by defenceman, Darnell Nurse, for his first of the season.

Down by one with under three minutes remaining, Cole Smith tied the game at two on a great burst of speed around the Oilers’ blue line, and finished through the legs of Edmonton’s netminder.

The Oilers won this game in overtime on Nurse’s second of the game, on a great no-look backhand pass from McDavid for his second point of the night. Both goalies were solid in this one. Pickard stopped 21 of 23 shots for a .913 save percentage (SV %), and Scott Wedgewood was good in defeat, stopping 31 of 34 shots for a .912 SV%, while making some incredible saves.

Darnell Nurse nets the OT Winner for Edmonton.



Darnell Nurse nets the @SUBWAYCanada OT Winner for Edmonton. pic.twitter.com/ntWbznMlQr — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 15, 2024

The Oilers start their three-game, Eastern Canadian road trip on Saturday night (Nov. 16) against the Maple Leafs, while the Predators continue their five-game road trip on Friday night (Nov. 15) against the Calgary Flames on the second half of back-to-backs.