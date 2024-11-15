Kraken Extend Win Streak with 3-1 Win Against Blackhawks

On Nov. 15, the Seattle Kraken played their third game in their seven game home stretch. Hosting the Chicago Blackhawks, the Kraken managed to take them down with a 3-1 win.

Game Recap

The first period of the game, the Kraken had control of the puck throughout the entire period. Outshooting the Blackhawks 10-3, it is clear who in this period had more puck possession and more shot attempts. Unfortunately for the Kraken, they were unable to score on any of those ten shots. As the period ended, both teams were headed into the second scoreless.

Sixteen seconds into the second period, the Kraken faced a hardship. Jordan Eberle went careening into the end boards, colliding in an awkward fashion. After getting to his feet by himself, he was helped off the ice and sent down the tunnel to seek medical attention. He did not return to the game, due to this lower body injury that he endured.

Jordan Eberle, Seattle Kraken (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

With the Kraken down their captain in the very beginning of the second, the pressure was on. Four minutes after Eberle’s injury, his linemate Matty Beniers scored the first goal of the game. With a superb pass from his other linemate, Jared McCann, he along with Oliver Bjorkstrand set Beniers up to send the puck to the back of Petr Mrazek’s net.

As the period dwindled and penalty calls were made, Adam Larsson was sent to the penalty box for a cross-checking call. Shortly after, the Blackhawks also entered the penalty box for an interference call. For 1:36, the two teams would have some 4-on-4 hockey to start off the third period.

1:34 into the third, Jaden Schwartz scored the 200th goal of his NHL career. Chandler Stephenson had a breakaway, and with an expert pass to Schwartz, he was able to send it to the back of the net to score the second goal of the night. Two minutes later, Chicago was able to answer back. Ex-Kraken Ryan Donato was able to repossess the puck from the Kraken, scoring on Joey Daccord.

With all the excitement out of the way in the first four minutes of the period, the Blackhawks were still down by one. With the clock ticking, they pulled their goalie, hoping to benefit from the extra attacker on the ice. Eighteen seconds left in the period, Brandon Tanev shot the puck and landed an empty net goal, extending the Kraken lead back to two. The buzzer sounded, and the Kraken won not only their third game in a row but their third game on home ice.

With two more points under their belt, the Kraken look to keep their win streak alive against the New York Islanders on Saturday Nov. 16.