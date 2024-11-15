Jaden Schwartz Scores 200th NHL Goal

Jaden Schwartz earned his 200th career NHL goal when the Seattle Kraken hosted the Chicago Blackhawks on Nov. 15. He has played 747 games in the NHL. He spent the first ten years of his NHL career with the St. Louis Blues. He played 520 games in St. Louis, scoring 154 goals with them, for an average of one goal for every three games.

Schwartz was picked up by Seattle during the 2021-22 Expansion Draft. In the 2021-22 season, he played in 37 games, with a total of eight goals scored.

In the 2022-23 season, Schwartz played in 71 games, scoring 21 goals for the Kraken. During the 2023-24 season, he played in 62 games and scored 13 goals throughout the season.

So far this season, Schwartz has scored 17 goals. His 200th goal marks his fourth goal for the 2024-25 season.

Schwartz earned this goal with a breakaway pass from Chandler Stephenson. He skated from one end of the ice to the other, and saw Schwartz with no one really on him. With an expert pass, Stephenson was able to send the puck to him, allowing him the chance to send the puck into the back of Petr Mrazek’s net.

Congrats to Jaden Schwartz on goal 200!