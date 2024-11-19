Auston Matthews Receiving Treatment in Germany for Upper-Body Injury

The Toronto Maple Leafs have provided an injury update on their captain, Auston Matthews. The team has announced that Matthews has gone to Germany along with the team physician to receive treatment on his upper-body injury.

According to NHL insider Chris Johnston, Matthews has had past dealings with the doctor from Munich. The team also announced that there is no need for panic, and there will not be any surgery for the team’s captain.

Auston Matthews is currently in Munich receiving treatment from a doctor he's worked with in the past, and is being accompanied by a team physician. The #leafs say there's no been no setback or change in his status. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) November 19, 2024

Matthews has been listed as day-to-day for the last three weeks and still hasn’t appeared in a game. It shouldn’t come as a surprise to many; Matthews likes to keep his personal matters away from the media, and that is typically how the organization works as well. Which makes it awfully hard to find out what is wrong with the player.

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Matthews has been out of the lineup since Nov 8 and only appeared in 13 games with the Maple Leafs. In those 13 games, he has five goals and six assists for 11 points. Head coach Craig Berube assured the media and fans that this injury has nothing to do with his previous wrist injury.

As of right now, there is optimism that Matthews could return to the lineup on Sunday, Nov. 24, against the Utah Hockey Club.