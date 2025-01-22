Jets’ Lowry Out Week to Week With Upper-Body Injury

Winnipeg Jets captain Adam Lowry will be out week to week with an upper-body injury he sustained in Monday’s 5-2 loss to the Utah Hockey Club, head coach Scott Arniel confirmed Wednesday.

Lowry, who is in his second season wearing the C, sustained the injury when he crashed into the end boards in the first period after a puck battle with Lawson Crouse. He played the rest of the period but did not return for the second and was ruled out for the rest of the game.

Adam Lowry, Winnipeg Jets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Lowry, a stalwart centre of the Jets’ productive third line, was enjoying a nice season with 11 goals and 15 assists for 26 points, a plus-17 rating, and 88 hits in 48 games.

Rasmus Kupari took rushes as third-line centre Wednesday in Denver. The Jets will attempt to snap their two-game losing streak tonight versus the Colorado Avalanche.