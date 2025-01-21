NHL Rumors: Oilers, Islanders, Canucks, Blue Jackets

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, reactions to the Connor McDavid suspension have been polarizing, with some analysts and fans calling for an appeal or for the Edmonton Oilers captain to pull out of certain NHL events. Is that something McDavid would consider? Meanwhile, Brock Nelson is a player that will attract some attention at the NHL trade deadline. Where might he wind up? Are the Vancouver Canucks talking contract extension with goaltender Kevin Lankinen? Finally, will the Columbus Blue Jackets make a pitch for Brock Boeser?

Will McDavid React to Three-Game Suspension?

After the NHL ruled that Connor McDavid should be suspended for three games as a result of his crosscheck on Conor Garland, the reaction to the supplemental discipline has been polarizing. Some argue it’s fair given the nature of the crosscheck. Others say it’s not in line with previous infractions from other players. Some have suggested it’s a ridiculous overreaction that McDavid should appeal.

When asked about a possible appeal, Jason Strudwick of the Got Yer’ Back podcast said he didn’t think that would happen and that the Oilers wouldn’t even make a public stink. “There’s one bullet in that chamber and the Oilers don’t want to use it in January,” Strudwick argued.

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

Some fans have called for McDavid to pull out of his commitments with the NHL and stop doing any favors for the league when it comes to helping market the game. Suggestions he should pull out of the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament are unrealistic considering how badly he wants to play for Team Canada.

Possible Landing Spots for Brock Nelson

According to Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli, as many as five teams could be linked to Brock Nelson of the New York Islanders. He reports, “it should be a no-brainer that even a career-long Islander like Nelson is on the move.”

When trying to come up with the most logical landing spots, Seravalli listed the Minnesota Wild, Winnipeg Jets, New Jersey Devils, Boston Bruins, and Carolina Hurricanes in his report. He called all of the “potential suitors”, even though nothing is imminent at this time.

Lankinen to Wait on Contract Extension Talks

Kevin Lankinen has been one of Vancouver’s best performers this season, so it’s not surprising the team would like to explore the option of keeping the goaltender in the fold. But, extension talks, which have begun, might slow down and be put on pause until the end of the season.

Thomas Drance, Rick Dhaliwal, Arthur Staple and Peter Baugh write a column for The Athletic:

“The sense we get is that the club has a real appetite to shore up its goaltending depth, a move that would run contrary to Rutherford’s usual modus operandi of prioritizing cap savings when it comes to staffing his club’s backup. Lankinen’s camp, however, seems to be slow playing talks and is keen to get a better picture of what the NHL’s overall salary cap number will be next season.” source – ‘What we’re hearing about the nixed J.T. Miller trade and a new Canucks direction’ – Thomas Drance, Rick Dhaliwal, Arthur Staple and Peter Baugh – The Athletic – 01/20/2025

This might be the best opportunity for Lankinen to cash in. Not only that, but with all the drama surrounding the Canucks, it makes sense he might want to see how things unfold before committing.

Blue Jackets in on Brock Boeser?

Donnie and Dhali (h/t @BuckFoston) reportedly believe the Columbus Blue Jackets could be a team that looks more closely at Brock Boeser in a trade if the Canucks choose to make him available.

The report indicates, “The Blue Jackets appear to have a high regard for the player and have the cap room and assets to make an attractive pitch for his services on the trade market.”

Boeser said he understands he’s the “easy” player to move if the Canucks end up out of the playoff mix and his down season might give the organization to doubt offering a big extension. Iain MacIntyre says the Canucks are trending toward trading Boeser and that it’s incredibly quiet when it comes to news surrounding the forward.