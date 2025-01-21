Blue Jackets Points Streak Ends at 7 at Hands of Islanders

The Columbus Blue Jackets were hoping to leave New York with a split. The Islanders ensured that things didn’t go according to plan.

Bo Horvat scored two goals and Iyla Sorokin made 25 saves to lift the Islanders to an important 3-1 win over the Blue Jackets on Monday night at UBS Arena. Mathew Barzal assisted on both Horvat goals.

It was ultimately special teams that decided the outcome of this one.

Game Recap

The Blue Jackets got some unfortunate news right before the game. Defenseman Denton Mateychuk came down with an illness and was unable to play. Jack Johnson came into the lineup in his place.

The game itself started well for the Blue Jackets. On an early power play, Kent Johnson was able to beat Sorokin to give the Blue Jackets a 1-0 lead. Johnson took a pass from Marchenko and attacked the left wing. His well-placed shot found the back of the net.

The Blue Jackets went to the room up 1-0 after the first. Although they had the lead, the Islanders were starting to impose themselves on the game in the form of their forecheck. It took less than three minutes in the second for the Blue Jackets to lose the lead for good.

From behind the net, Barzal had multiple options in front. He found a wide-open Horvat to tie the game. The Blue Jackets had a chance to gain momentum back with another power play.

Bo Horvat’s two goals helped pace the Islanders on Monday. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Instead, Simon Holmstrom scored shorthanded to make it 2-1 Islanders. Zach Werenski fell which opened the door for the play to happen.

Then Barzal and Horvat connected again just under three minutes later to make it 3-1. Barzal went around the world and forced Sean Kuraly to lose his stick. In the process, Horvat was open and buried the pass.

The Islanders came into the game Monday having statistically both the worst power play and penalty kill in the NHL. However they went 1 for 2 on their power play and scored shorthanded which ultimately decided the game.

One thing to monitor is the status of Islanders’ defenseman Noah Dobson. He and Cole Sillinger got tangled up in the third period. Dobson went down with his leg bending in a way that shouldn’t happen. He limped on his own to the dressing room and didn’t return. The Islanders were able to shut the game down playing five defensemen for the balance of the final period.

The Blue Jackets were able to get a little bit of a push in the third trailing by two but could never solve Sorokin. With the win, the Islander climb to within seven of the second wildcard spot. It was a huge win to stay within striking distance of the race. The Blue Jackets will end Monday one point behind both Boston and Ottawa for a playoff spot.

Elvis Merzlikins started and made 22 saves on the night.

The Blue Jackets will now head to Toronto for a Wednesday date with the Maple Leafs. The Islanders get a few days off before continuing their home stand against the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday.