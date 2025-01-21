Knies Scores Twice as Maple Leafs Hold Off Lightning 5-3

Matthew Knies has two goals and an assist, and the Toronto Maple Leafs held off a late Tampa Bay Lightning rally to take home a 5-3 victory.

OH IT WAS BEAUTIFUL 🤩 pic.twitter.com/XrYkslHmRZ — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) January 21, 2025

The Leafs jumped out to a two-goal behind Auston Matthews’s first-period goal and William Nylander’s second-period goal. Matthews extended his goal streak to four games, while Nylander scored in his third straight game.

The Lightning struck back with a Nick Paul goal before Knies scored his 17th goal of the year to give the Maple Leafs a 3-1 lead heading into the second intermission. Matthews got one of the assists on the goal, his 202nd career multi-point game, which moved him past Dave Keon for sole possession of third on the Maple Leafs’ all-time list.

Darren Raddysh cut the Leafs’ lead to one with a goal eight minutes into the third period. Nikita Kucherov had one of the assists and extended the league’s longest active point streak (tied) to nine games.

Knies scored his second goal of the night on a power play, courtesy of an Emil Lilleberg tripping penalty, and extended the lead back to two goals.

Paul picked up his second goal of the night to draw the Lightning to within one but that was as close as they would get. Mitch Marner scored an empty net goal to make the final score. He also picked up an assist on the second Knies goal and passed Borje Salming for the most multi-assist games in Maple Leafs history.

The Maple Leafs became the third team this season to hit the 30-win plateau, while the Lightning are 1-6 in their last seven road games.