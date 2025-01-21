Blues & Binnington Shut Down the Golden Knights in a 5-4 Shootout Victory

The St. Louis Blues and Vegas Golden Knights played their second game of a three-game season series between each other on Monday (Jan. 20). In their last faceoff, the Golden Knights finished with a 4-3 victory at home on Oct. 11 and had another chance to win at home here against the Blues. However, the Blues were there to make a statement as they spoiled the Golden Knights’ chance to make it a 2-0 season series at T-Mobile Arena, winning 5-4 in a shootout.

Game Recap

First Period

The first period was all in the Blues’ favor, as the team outshot the Golden Knights 5-0 during the first 10 minutes. At 8:25, the Blues struck first as captain Brayden Schenn scored on a wrist shot past Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill. Dylan Holloway was credited with the primary assist, while Jordan Kyrou received the secondary assist.

The Golden Knights received a 5-on-4 power play. At about 5:51 left in the first, Tomas Hertl potted his 16th goal of the season to tie the game at 1-1 off a rebound by Pavel Dorofeyev for the primary assist. Shea Theodore received the secondary assist. However, the Blues kept fighting, and after Philip Broberg took a shot on net, Nathan Walker scored on the rebound to take a 2-1 lead before the period expired. Shots were 14-13 Blues at the end of the first period.

Second Period

6:31 into the second period, the Blues extended their lead to 3-1 after Jake Neighbours sniped a goal past Hill on a pass from Robert Thomas and Colton Parayko. About a minute later, Golden Knights forward Brett Howden made it a 4-3 game on a snapshot in the middle of the slot. Theodore and Brayden McNabb were credited with the assists.

With just under a minute left in the second, the Golden Knights’ Alexander Holtz took a tripping penalty, putting the Blues on the power play. The Blues used the power play as defenseman Cam Fowler scored a from the blue line and increased the lead to 4-2. Kyrou earned his second assist in the game, and Pavel Buchnevich got the secondary assist for his first point. Shots for the period ended at 10-5 Golden Knights.

Third Period

For the majority of the third period, it was quiet until the time stamp of 3:10, when Jack Eichel turned the score to 4-3 as he fired a shot past Jordan Binnington on an assist by Theodore and Alex Pietrangelo. The Golden Knights did not stop there as they scored the tying goal thanks to Dorofeyev. Theodore earned his fourth assist of the night, while Eichel earned his second point on his secondary assist for that goal. Shots at the end of the period were 9-6 Golden Knights.

Overtime

Both teams could not score in overtime after a back-and-forth battle, so they went to the shootout. The shots ended 1-0 Blues.

Shootout

The Blues started first on the shootout with Neighbours to kick it off, and he did it well, opening the first round with a goal. Victor Olofsson went up first for the Golden Knights but could not reciprocate. In the second round of the shootout, Schenn scored for the Blues; however, Eichel scored his chance for the Golden Knights, keeping the game alive. On to the third round of the shootout, Blues’ Holloway was denied by Hill. Dorofeyev tried to get the Golden Knights the upper hand but was unable to. Binnington sealed the deal and made the winning save for the Blues for a final score of 5-4.

This season matchup isn’t over yet, as the Blues and Golden Knights will face off in St. Louis for their last game of the season series on Jan. 23.

Three Stars