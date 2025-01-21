Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Knies, Matthew, Nylander, Woll & Pacioretty

On Monday night, the Toronto Maple Leafs went back and forth (almost goal for goal) with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Fortunately, they managed a two-goal lead, and while the Lightning kept coming within one, they never got over the hump to tie the score. The result was a 5-3 Toronto win that pushed their winning streak to three games.

With the victory, the Maple Leafs have opened a gap on the Florida Panthers atop the Atlantic Division. Toronto has 62 points in 48 games, while Florida has 57 in 47 games. Additionally, the Maple Leafs have won three straight games over the Lightning this season – all in regulation.

Item 1: Matthew Knies Is Growing and Dominating

Matthew Knies was a horse once again. He scored two goals, added an assist, and was tough to handle all night. When a defensive player like Victor Hedman (6-foot-7 and 245 pounds) has a tough time handling Knies (“only” 6-foot-3 and 227 pounds), you know the youngster is strong.

Last night, Knies’ performance was crucial to his team’s success, especially with a key goal late in the second period. With just 22.3 seconds left before the intermission, he placed himself in perfect position behind the Lightning’s defense as Mitch Marner smartly fed him a rebound (that’s what it looked like) to restore Toronto’s two-goal lead. The defense couldn’t move him off the puck, and he stick-handled it around the Lightning goalie, Jonas Johansson. Both goals were scored close in and showed some deft stick work. Together, they displayed Knies’ continued growth as a reliable offensive force.

Matthew Knies, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Knies’s impressive season has seen him score 18 goals and 31 points in 46 games. His offensive game has evolved under coach Craig Berube’s straightforward, north-south style, and he’s already surpassed his rookie goal total. He’s becoming a more consistent threat. Don’t count out his reaching 35 goals by season’s end. He’s also just four points south of equaling his rookie scoring total. He continues to show how perfectly he fits the first line of Auston Matthews and Marner. There are few lines as prolific as the Maple Leafs’ first line.

Item 2: Matthews and Nylander, Elite and Making Opponents Pay

Matthews and William Nylander are highly skilled players with the talent and smarts to exploit the opposition’s mistakes. They scored the goals that made the difference in Toronto’s 5-3 win on Monday. Both continued their hot play, which involves flowing into the right place on the ice and waiting for their teammates to find them.

Matthews extended his goal streak to four games and added an assist. He has five goals in his last four games and eight in his last nine. His 14 points since returning from an upper-body injury indicate he’s back to elite form. Matthews also nearly pulled off a spectacular “Michigan goal.” While he was stopped, that he even thought to try it reveals how quickly his mind works while he’s fully involved in the play.

Meanwhile, Nylander continued his steady offensive output, adding another goal to his impressive season. He’s now second in the NHL behind Leon Draisaitl. He’s consistently been one of Toronto’s best forwards and remains a key factor in the team’s winning ways.

Both Matthews and Nylander have been key in driving the team. Together, they come through offensively. Don’t blink when they are on the ice. They can turn the game around with an elite play that seems to spring from nowhere. They’ve been Toronto’s most reliable offensive twosome, and their continued scoring could be the difference in the team’s success in the postseason.

Item 3: Max Pacioretty Misses Tampa Bay Game

Max Pacioretty was forced to sit out Monday’s game against the Lightning after taking a puck to the head during Saturday’s 7-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens. Although he finished that game, he was absent from the morning skate and wasn’t ready for last night’s tilt.

With Pacioretty sidelined, Fraser Minten drew into the lineup. The Maple Leafs hope Pacioretty’s absence is short. His experience has been valuable to their forward depth this season. If he were not with the team, he’d be the kind of trade deadline acquisition analysts suggest the Maple Leafs go after. Fortunately, he’s been here all season.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

After a big 5-3 win over Tampa Bay, the Maple Leafs stay home to face the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday. The Blue Jackets have surprised many this season. They currently sit one point out of a playoff spot with a game in hand over the Boston Bruins, who hold down the last spot in the East. That said, if the Maple Leafs win, they can build a cushion and solidify their place in the standings.

With the playoff race heating up, Toronto looks to extend their strong team play and ride the standout performances from players like Matthews, Nylander, and Marner. Speaking of Marner, his exceptional season continues. He added an empty-net goal and two assists in Monday’s win. His on-ice vision and creativity enhance his chemistry with Matthews and the Knies. Marner is brilliant on the ice. However, his game seems so simple. Feed the dogs by setting up scoring chances. As they say, he “elevates the play of those around him.