Islanders’ Barzal & Horvat Can Steal Games But Won’t Will Team to the Playoffs

The New York Islanders have gone streaking in January – they lost three games in a row to start the month, then won three games on their road trip, then lost back-to-back games on Jan. 14 and 16 to the Ottawa Senators and Philadelphia Flyers, respectively, and they have back-to-back wins.

Last night, the Islanders beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1 to put them back into the Eastern Conference playoff race. With a 19-20-7 record, they are only seven points out of the final wild-card spot, making a playoff appearance unlikely but still possible. Mathew Barzal and Bo Horvat carried the team against the Blue Jackets – a reminder of what they can do to help the team get back on track.

Barzal and Horvat Continue to Lead the Offense

The Islanders don’t have a lot of playmakers in their forward unit, but Barzal and Horvat can create scoring chances. They are tough to stop when Barzal finds open skaters and connects with centering passes, while Horvat finds shooting lanes and takes advantage of open ice. Despite playing with a different winger throughout the season, this duo gives the Islanders a reliable top line.

They were responsible for two goals in the win over the Blue Jackets. Barzal found Horvat in the slot with a quick pass, who buried the puck. The Islanders’ offense is one of the worst in the league, averaging only 2.65 goals per game, but this duo gets the job done. They got the Islanders into the playoffs last season with a combined 55 goals and 92 assists, and the hope is they can do it again.

Bo Horvat, New York Islanders (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

When general manager (GM) Lou Lamoriello acquired Horvat during the 2023 All-Star Break, the hope was that the top-line center would connect with Barzal to give the team two forwards to build around. As the Islanders’ season falls apart, they provide hope for the future, even if the team misses the playoffs this season.

Barzal and Horvat Will Give Islanders a Few Wins

The Blue Jackets are a better team, with a great coaching staff and forward unit leading the way, and they looked like they were sure to beat the Islanders on Monday night, especially after a power-play goal gave them a 1-0 first-period lead. Then Barzal and Horvat took over the game. They scored twice in the second period, including on the power play, giving the Islanders the momentum and the game. With a 3-1 lead, the team leaned on their defense and goaltending in the third period to secure the victory.

The Islanders will be the underdogs in a lot of games in the second half. However, they will steal a few because of the Barzal-Horvat connection. They might not be stars who dominate, but they will lead the offense and help the team come out on top in some games.

Can Barzal and Horvat Push Islanders into the Playoffs?

The big problem is the Islanders have dug themselves into a big hole, and it will be hard to climb out. Sure, they are only seven points out of a playoff spot, but they must leap at least seven teams to sneak in. Barzal and Horvat can steal a game or two, but it’s hard to steal a season unless you have Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, or a Hart Trophy-caliber player on the roster.

They’ll get the Islanders into the playoff picture, and the team can make up a lot of ground going forward. But Noah Dobson might be out of the lineup for multiple games after suffering a leg injury against the Blue Jackets, making their uphill climb even harder.

The Islanders must step up for that to happen. There will be nights where Barzal and Horvat struggle, and the other forwards will be tasked with carrying the Islanders. Likewise, the Islanders will need the defense to dominate to win a handful of games. Ilya Sorokin saved 25 of the 26 shots against the Blue Jackets, and it’s those types of performances that will get this team into the playoffs.