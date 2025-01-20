Projected Lineups for Blue Jackets vs Islanders – 1/20/25

The Columbus Blue Jackets take on the New York Islanders tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLUE JACKETS (22-17-7) at ISLANDERS (18-20-7)
7:30 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MSGSN
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Dmitri Voronkov — Adam Fantilli — Kirill Marchenko
James van Riemsdyk — Cole Sillinger — Kent Johnson
Zach Aston-Reese — Luca Del Bel Belluz — Mathieu Olivier
Mikael Pyyhtia — Sean Kuraly — Justin Danforth
Zach Werenski — Dante Fabbro
Denton Mateychuk — Ivan Provorov
Jake Christensen — Damon Severson
Elvis Merzlikins
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Jordan Harris, Jack Johnson, Kevin Labanc
Injured: Sean Monahan (wrist), Yegor Chinakhov (upper body)
Status report
Danforth was activated off injured reserve and will play after missing 18 games because of a lower-body injury. … Labanc, a forward, will be a healthy scratch.
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee — Bo Horvat — Mathew Barzal
Anthony Duclair — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri
Simon Holmstrom — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Casey Cizikas
Pierre Engvall — Kyle MacLean — Marc Gatcomb
Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock
Alexander Romanov — Noah Dobson
Isaiah George — Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
Marcus Hogberg
Scratched: Matt Martin, Dennis Cholowski
Injured: Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery), Hudson Fasching (upper body)
Status report
Romanov will be a game-time decision but is expected to play after missing practice Sunday because of maintenance. … Fasching took part in the morning skate for the first time since being injured during a 5-4 overtime win against the Boston Bruins on Jan. 5, but the forward remains on injured reserve.
