Projected Lineups for Blue Jackets vs Islanders – 1/20/25

The Columbus Blue Jackets take on the New York Islanders tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7:30 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MSGSN

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov — Adam Fantilli — Kirill Marchenko

James van Riemsdyk — Cole Sillinger — Kent Johnson

Zach Aston-Reese — Luca Del Bel Belluz — Mathieu Olivier

Mikael Pyyhtia — Sean Kuraly — Justin Danforth

Zach Werenski — Dante Fabbro

Denton Mateychuk — Ivan Provorov

Jake Christensen — Damon Severson

Elvis Merzlikins

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Jordan Harris, Jack Johnson, Kevin Labanc

Injured: Sean Monahan (wrist), Yegor Chinakhov (upper body)

Status report

Danforth was activated off injured reserve and will play after missing 18 games because of a lower-body injury. … Labanc, a forward, will be a healthy scratch.

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee — Bo Horvat — Mathew Barzal

Anthony Duclair — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri

Simon Holmstrom — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Casey Cizikas

Pierre Engvall — Kyle MacLean — Marc Gatcomb

Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock

Alexander Romanov — Noah Dobson

Isaiah George — Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

Marcus Hogberg

Scratched: Matt Martin, Dennis Cholowski

Injured: Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery), Hudson Fasching (upper body)

Status report

Romanov will be a game-time decision but is expected to play after missing practice Sunday because of maintenance. … Fasching took part in the morning skate for the first time since being injured during a 5-4 overtime win against the Boston Bruins on Jan. 5, but the forward remains on injured reserve.

