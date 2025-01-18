Projected Lineups for the Sharks vs Islanders – 1/18/25

The San Jose Sharks take on the New York Islanders tonight at UBS Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SHARKS (14-27-6) at ISLANDERS (17-20-7)

7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

Collin Graf — Mikael Granlund — Fabian Zetterlund

William Eklund — Macklin Celebrini — Tyler Toffoli

Luke Kunin — Alexander Wennberg — Will Smith

Barclay Goodrow — Nico Sturm — Ty Dellandrea

Jake Walman — Cody Ceci

Mario Ferraro — Timothy Liljegren

Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Jan Rutta

Alexandar Georgiev

Yaroslav Askarov

Scratched: Carl Grundstrom, Henry Thrun

Injured: Nikolai Kovalenko (upper body), Logan Couture (lower body), Vitek Vanacek (upper body), Klim Kostin (lower body)

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee — Brock Nelson — Mathew Barzal

Anthony Duclair — Bo Horvat — Kyle Palmieri

Simon Holmstrom — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Casey Cizikas

Pierre Engvall — Kyle MacLean — Marc Gatcomb

Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock

Alexander Romanov — Noah Dobson

Isaiah George — Scott Mayfield

Marcus Hogberg

Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: Matt Martin, Dennis Cholowski

Injured: Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery), Hudson Fasching (upper body)

Suspended: Maxim Tsyplakov

Status report

The Islanders held an optional morning skate Saturday. … Holmstrom and Romanov each will be a game-time decision; Holmstrom has missed seven games with an upper-body injury and Romanov has missed three games, also with an upper-body injury. … Holmstrom has yet to be activated from injured reserve. … Tsyplakov, a forward, will serve the first of a three-game suspension for an illegal check to the head of Philadelphia Flyers forward Ryan Poehling in a 5-3 loss Thursday.

