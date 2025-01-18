Projected Lineups for the Sharks vs Islanders – 1/18/25

The San Jose Sharks take on the New York Islanders tonight at UBS Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SHARKS (14-27-6) at ISLANDERS (17-20-7)
7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSCA
Sharks projected lineup
Collin Graf — Mikael Granlund — Fabian Zetterlund
William Eklund — Macklin Celebrini — Tyler Toffoli
Luke Kunin — Alexander Wennberg — Will Smith
Barclay Goodrow — Nico Sturm — Ty Dellandrea
Jake Walman — Cody Ceci
Mario Ferraro — Timothy Liljegren
Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Jan Rutta
Alexandar Georgiev
Yaroslav Askarov
Scratched: Carl Grundstrom, Henry Thrun
Injured: Nikolai Kovalenko (upper body), Logan Couture (lower body), Vitek Vanacek (upper body), Klim Kostin (lower body)
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee — Brock Nelson — Mathew Barzal
Anthony Duclair — Bo Horvat — Kyle Palmieri
Simon Holmstrom — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Casey Cizikas
Pierre Engvall — Kyle MacLean — Marc Gatcomb
Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock
Alexander Romanov — Noah Dobson
Isaiah George — Scott Mayfield
Marcus Hogberg
Ilya Sorokin
Scratched: Matt Martin, Dennis Cholowski
Injured: Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery), Hudson Fasching (upper body)
Suspended: Maxim Tsyplakov
Status report
The Islanders held an optional morning skate Saturday. … Holmstrom and Romanov each will be a game-time decision; Holmstrom has missed seven games with an upper-body injury and Romanov has missed three games, also with an upper-body injury. … Holmstrom has yet to be activated from injured reserve. … Tsyplakov, a forward, will serve the first of a three-game suspension for an illegal check to the head of Philadelphia Flyers forward Ryan Poehling in a 5-3 loss Thursday.
