Projected Lineups for the Blue Jackets vs Rangers – 1/18/25

The Columbus Blue Jackets take on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden tonight.  Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BLUE JACKETS (22-17-6) at RANGERS (21-20-3)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MSG

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov — Adam Fantilli — Kirill Marchenko
James van Riemsdyk — Cole Sillinger — Kent Johnson
Zach Aston-Reese — Luca Del Bel Belluz — Mathieu Olivier
Mikael Pyyhtia — Sean Kuraly — Kevin Labanc

Zach Werenski — Dante Fabbro
Denton Mateychuk — Ivan Provorov
Jake Christensen — Damon Severson

Daniil Tarasov
Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Jordan Harris, Jack Johnson

Injured: Sean Monahan (wrist), Justin Danforth (upper body), Yegor Chinakhov (upper body)

Status report

Tarasov will make his second start in three games; he made 23 saves in a 3-2 shootout win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday.

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle — Mika Zibanejad — Reilly Smith
Chris Kreider — Filip Chytil — Arthur Kaliyev
Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Matt Rempe

Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox
K’Andre Miller — Will Borgen
Urho Vaakanainen — Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Zac Jones, Jimmy Vesey, Jonny Brodzinski

Injured: None

